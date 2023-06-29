“We still can’t be free”

In Neiva, hundreds of people took to the streets to reject the speeches and acts of aggression against the LGTBIQ+ population, an acronym that collectively designates lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex, queer and any other identity. They assure that they fight to break the barriers in the workplace and free expression, they will continue.

By: Gloria Camargo

Within the framework of the International LGTBIQ+ Pride Day that takes place every June 28, nearly 300 people mobilized through the streets of the city of Neiva to raise their voices against the discrimination of those who are victims.

Regarding the issue, Juan Sebastián Triviño Cortés, Vice President of the Departmental Board of Sexual Diversity and President of the Municipal Diversity Committee of Neiva, referred to the day that included the participation of various social organizations, and those who seek to demand the guarantee of their rights.

“In the department of Huila, these rights are still being violated. Huila is an extremely conservative department, which sometimes does not tolerate difference, diversity, colors, the happiness of others,” said Triviño.

The march that began at the ‘José Eustacio Rivera’ Convention Center was called around nine in the morning, from there they headed to Parque Santander, where the route led to a cultural club, with the presentation of artists and groups of dance.

“Activism from the trenches”

According to the President, this is “a fight that must continue because what they want is to continue materializing, because as I said, Huila is a highly conservative department. We are doing activism from the trenches, also from our limited possibilities, because somehow Neiva is not a city, it is a municipality and the municipality is very marked by religion, by the Catholic Church, by a more or less conservative ideology. .

Juan Sebastián Triviño Cortés, Vice President of the Departmental Committee for Sexual Diversity and President of the Neiva Municipal Diversity Committee.

The idea of ​​going out is to show ourselves as diverse, to show those colors, our dances, and to tell the people of Huila that we are here, that we exist, and that we have rights. That just as we pay taxes we also have rights, ”he established.

At the same time, he added that there are great challenges for the department, mainly with regard to education.

“Unfortunately there is no education on issues of sexual diversity in schools. So from that, hate speech is created and in some way they stigmatize us more. Those audio speeches are led by some conservative leaders and some traditional political parties,” he added.

Breaking barriers

He also indicated that there are several obstacles that the members of this population face every day.

“In the health system at least, in the case of the humanization of trans people, we have access problems. The trans population, who are sex workers, are repressed by the National Police and in some situations also by the public force in general.

We also have obstacles on the issue of access to higher education, since there are very few trans people specifically, because within the sexually diverse population, the people behind are the most vulnerable, we have very low rates of participation in public universities.”

For which he concluded that “we have barriers in health, we have barriers in education, we have barriers in the labor issue, because it is very difficult for them to hire a trans woman or a trans person in private companies more than anything. So we continue in the fight, we are still continuing in this claim, in these claims and this fight from the department of Huila”, she said.

Members of various groups of sexual diversity participated in the march held this June 28 in Neiva.

population attacked

Recently, the Corporación Caribe Afirmativo revealed that during the last year in Colombia, 145 LGTBI people were murdered, with transsexual women and men being the most attacked.

During 2022, 49 people were murdered “62% of the cases the victims were homosexual men or people with trans life experiences,” the report says.

Therefore, Triviño pointed out that Neiva has not been oblivious to these cases, and recalled the case of Hilary Medina, a 22-year-old trans woman, who was murdered on January 18, 2020.

“For example, the case of Hilary, who was murdered in Neiva. The case is still out there unsolved, so we also have obstacles in the matter of justice. As some entities consider us third or fourth category citizens, then the cases are not resolved in a pertinent manner but rather are archived or simply nothing is done to resolve them”.

social prejudices

Finally, Juan Sebastián pointed out that, for example, “personally I am afraid to go out to Parque Santander on any given day with my partner, with my boyfriend and kiss me in public, because that would represent direct violence towards me, towards my dignity.

With cultural displays, flags, makeup, among others, the Neivans demanded guarantees of their rights. Photos Gloria Camargo.

So there are still fears, we still cannot be free, we still cannot say that we have that absolute freedom to love, to hold hands, to hug each other in public. Because there is still a lot of stigma, there is still a lot of prejudice and it is still evident in the violence against socially diverse populations”, he added.

Regarding their characteristic clothing in this type of act, he added that it is an expression that seeks that recognition in diversity. “This is symbolic, my skirt at that moment is symbolic.

The rejection of the feminine is due to patriarchal practices, but then we disarm violent people and appropriate words that have historically been used against us as fags, they have called us whores, they have called us machorras.

So we disarm the violent and appropriate those words. In some way it is also symbolic and to be constantly in resistance with our heels, with our feathers, with our femininity, with our most delicate bodily expression, and these are undoubtedly symbols of resistance”, he concluded.

History of June 28

International LGTBIQ+ Pride Day is celebrated on June 28 due to the commemoration of the Stonewall riots in New York, United States, which occurred in 1969, which marked the beginning of the homosexual liberation movement.

It should be remembered that that day there was a police raid on the Stonewall Inn pub, which led to various riots and violent demonstrations.

According to Colombia Diversa, in the country “the first pride march was held in 1982, two years after the repeal of the penal code that considered homosexuality a crime.”

However, it highlights that “despite the fact that 36 years have elapsed in which there has been progress in rights, the changes dictated by the Constitutional Court have not been fully implemented.”

