We want 20,000 people to get out of the conflict quickly: Ávila

THE national GOVERNMENT has not managed to consolidate a solid majority for the approval of major projects such as the submission law, but the senator of Alianza Verde and speaker of the initiative, Ariel Ávila, is sure that the necessary support will emerge in the coming weeks to convert the proposal into a law of the Republic.

He believes that, through it, more than 20,000 people will leave the conflict, leaving behind a war that has mourned hundreds of Colombian families for years. He also said that the subjugation law could eradicate violence in 200 municipalities and guarantee peace to its inhabitants.

THE NEW CENTURY: What changed from the original project of the Government to the paper that you presented on the submission law?

ARIEL AVILA: The first thing is that it is made clear, as was already contemplated, that there will be no mass releases, as was said by the prosecutor. People who are sentenced have to pay 10 years in prison, after which the signing of the collective act of submission to justice or submission has to be made official, which will be after 1 and a half years; plus 18 months supervised in jails. In other words, in the best of cases it will be in three years for those who are in prison to be released from prison. The second change is that procedural times are doubled to give the Prosecutor’s Office more time to investigate.

ENS: How do these changes made to the project affect the organizations that will have to submit to it?

AA: First, you have to wait for the group to submit. If the group does not submit, there will be no benefits of any kind. The first thing, as I already said, was to sign the collective act of submission, which will be after 1 year and a half of the submission of the organization.

ENS: Is it logical to project a mechanism for submitting to justice when the ‘Clan del Golfo’ said they don’t like that scheme and prefer a political negotiation?

AA: Of course, it makes perfect sense because the groups are interested in not paying a day in jail and keeping all the wealth. This is how the Farc began, talking about an armistice. Here, surely we are going to have that tension for several months and in the end they are going to submit. If they don’t, the state will persecute them.

The critics

ENS: What do you respond to the critics who say that the philosophy of this project is that crime “half pays”?

AA: The process of submission to justice is a coin that has two sides and this must be said. There is the face of the carrot, which is this law of submission; and the face of the stick, which is the security policy. What we want with submission is for 20,000 people to get out of the conflict and the war quickly, to avoid painful suffering in many territories. But if they don’t, they will be persecuted. Submission is something relatively normal. In the Colombian State it has existed for a long time, but with the principle of opportunity. Here what is done is that an individual submission becomes collective.

ENS: Have there been approaches with these criminal groups to raise the benefits of the law?

AA: That is the responsibility of the High Commissioner. It is not up to us as senators to do that job.

The supports to the Government

ENS: With a broken government coalition, do you think that a project of this nature can advance in Congress?

AA: It is difficult with this and any other law, since the Government has not managed to build a majority. But we are going to try and we hope that the Government can consolidate a majority.

ENS: Do you have faith that it could become law?

AA: We have a good prediction that it will turn out well, because the congressmen will realize the importance of this law. The war between Chotas and Espartanos in Buenaventura started and those groups had been waiting for this law since December, but the State did not speed up the process and there are the consequences. There are people who want to lay down their arms and turn themselves in, it takes giving them the mechanism to do so.

ENS: Why is it important that the Government forms a majority for the consolidation of this project?

AA: It is that high-impact criminal organizations in the country represent 65% of criminal activity. If this subjugation law is successful, that 65% could be cut in half. That would be freeing some 200 municipalities from a very large situation of violence. The benefit we see with this project is the possibility of saving millions of lives.

ENS: Apart from the ‘Clan del Golfo’ and ‘Pachencas’, what other criminal groups could be interested in this scheme proposed by the Government?

AA: The Conquering Self-Defense Forces of La Sierra, the famous ‘Segunda Marquetalia’ of Iván Márquez, ‘Los Puntilleros’, the Virgilio Peralta Bloc, ‘Los Pelusas’, among other groups.