We want to break the idea of ​​what an ideal family looks like

It is said that since childhood they used to rehearse songs or various choreographies, which they performed in front of their family and friends. Years later, the three sisters transformed the home numbers into a joint performance, which recently premiered in the Košice Kunsthalle.

“At first we were very nervous and embarrassed, but then we said to ourselves that we always wanted to perform in front of people and now it has come true,” says Martina Znamenačková. In a show they called And who are you? they mainly return to what it meant for them to grow up in an adoptive family.

While it was the first performance in front of an audience for sisters Ružena and Júlia, Martina is engaged in acting professionally and as a student at the Prague DAMU, she has performed in several titles, including a role in the Prague National Theatre.

In the interview, she also talks about how, as an actress with dark skin, she automatically receives offers from vagrants and Roma, although she herself does not identify as Roma. “Mom tried to introduce Roma culture to us gently, but it didn’t appeal to us. It’s funny, because she experienced our childhood much more than we did.”

You are in a performance with your sisters Who are you? they brought you back to your childhood, which you remember with videos, various objects, but also with the clothes you wore then. You brought a blue T-shirt with teddy bears. Why exactly that?

As a child I loved bears, my favorite toy was a bear and I wore this shirt very often. I also have a lot of photos with him, I remember, for example, how I am wearing him and sitting in the crib. It can be said that it immediately brings back memories of my childhood.

What was your childhood like?

It was beautiful and carefree. We moved several times, but my fondest memories are associated with the period when we lived in Sečovce. We lived in a big yellow house, which my mother repaired herself, and we also had a huge garden. I also have the most experiences from there. Since there were three of us, we didn’t need more friends around us. We did everything by ourselves, which we now wanted to show.

Why did you decide to make a show about your childhood?

I wanted to show that even though we had different biological parents and found ourselves in a new family, the three of us never solved it. It was not a topic for us and we rather perceived it as something completely natural. It is still true today, when Julka, Ruženka and I are adults and each lives his own life, but we still stick together.

At the same time, I think that our story can also resonate with other people. The topic of adoption is important not only in Slovakia, but especially in our country we have an idea of ​​an ideal family consisting of biological parents and children. We wanted to break this mentality, because a family can be, for example, such that a mother takes a child from an orphanage and raises him. It’s something completely normal. I don’t think we should say – this is family and this is no longer because it is not traditional. For us, it was an opportunity to show that despite the circumstances under which our family was formed, the bond between us is strong.

At the beginning of the performance, all three of you introduce yourself to the audience and it turns out that you each come from a different part of Slovakia – you were born in Čadec, Julka in Púchov and Ruženka in Spišská Nová Ves. So how did you end up in the same family?