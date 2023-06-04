We want to continue to use coal, oil and gas as energy sources

The AfD is increasingly perceived by citizens as a counter-model to the Greens and benefits from the mistakes of the traffic light coalition in the polls. The traffic light parties and the Union are desperate.

Anyone who follows the media landscape closely will notice that unease and concern is spreading among the Union and the traffic light parties. The rapidly growing approval of the population for the demands of the AfD worries them. Because more and more citizens do not agree with the policy of the traffic light government. But the AfD is the only real opposition party, as BlackRock man Friedrich Merz (CDU) is still flirting with a coalition with the Greens.

The AfD is the only party that unanimously and unequivocally rejects the policy of the traffic light government on most points. She is against uncontrolled mass immigration, against unrestrained borrowing, against the unreflected sanctions policy of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Above all, the AfD is against seeing climate protection as a parameter for all important future decisions. Beatrix von Storch made it clear that the AfD were against Economics Minister Robert Habeck’s heating plans. “We want to continue to use oil and gas as energy sources and not shut down coal-fired power plants,” she explained [siehe Bericht »Berliner Morgenpost«].

The AfD specifically addresses the concerns of the citizens who have to suffer from the ideology of the traffic light parties and their political decisions. Apartments are becoming more and more expensive because mass migration has to be dealt with. Energy is becoming more and more expensive because we no longer get cheap natural gas from Russia. Heating will be much more expensive for many people in the future because they have to insulate their house and have to replace the heating. Driving a car is becoming more expensive because many cannot afford an electric car. Food becomes more expensive because inflation pushes up consumer prices. Health insurance contributions are increasing because the traffic light government and the Merkel government have galloped on Corona policy.

The traffic light government in Berlin and the EU in Brussels make many decisions against the will of the citizens. According to surveys, most citizens are against the phasing out of petrol and diesel vehicles. But Berlin and Brussels want to stick to the ban on combustion engines. The majority of citizens were against shutting down nuclear power plants. The traffic light coalition switched them off anyway. The vast majority of citizens are against Habeck’s heating plans. But the Greens are pushing ahead with their project.

For many people, the only way to stop this madness seems to be to turn to the AfD. Because it currently seems to be the only serious opposition to the political megatrends.