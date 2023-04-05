Bologna – Artificial intelligenceuse of Big Data in agriculture, circular economy, renewable energies, sustainable mobilitystrategies of contrast of drought.

The Emilia-Romagna Region continues to invest in research e innovation and enters into an agreement with the universities with operating offices in the region to speed up the training of a new generation of talented young people engaged in the most advanced topics of green transition and of sustainable growth.

I am 28 research doctorates high profile which will be supported by the Region with funding of over 2.4 million euros through the resources of the European Social Fund Plus.

The go-ahead came in recent days from the regional council, which approved the proposal application presented by the Alma Mater of Bolognaas the lead partner of a partnership which also includes theUniversity of Modena and Reggio Emiliathose of FerraraOf Parmafrom the Catholic of Piacenza he was born in Politecnico di Milano.

The selection of candidates for admission to individual research doctorates, it will be carried out by the individual universities through specific public notices.

“With this new investment – underlines the regional councilor for the University, Research and Digital Agenda – Paola Salomoni– we aim to foster the growth of a new generation of highly professional and competent researchers committed to finding concrete solutions to the epochal challenges we are facing. An initiative that moves in the wake of the Pact for Work and for the Climate signed by the Region with all the social partners to accelerate the ecological and digital transition and which aims to make Emilia-Romagna more and more the region of knowledge and knowledge, in a relationship of close synergy with the network of universities, research centers and with the business world“.

The characteristics of the new courses

The new research doctorates funded by Viale Aldo Moro will start next year academic year 2023-2024they will have one three-year or four-year terma decidedly multidisciplinary character and are based on close collaboration between universities in different countries.

In fact, there will be 17 i training courses structured with the formula of co-supervisioni.e. those in which the doctoral students will carry out alternating periods of study and research at their home university and at the foreign partner university, under the joint guidance of two professors from the respective universities.

Of the 28 advanced training courses, 11 are headed by the University of Bologna, for a maximum grant of approximately 1 million euros5 at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (410.000), as many at the University of Parma (416.000 euro) and to that of Ferrara (413.000 euro), 1 each to the Catholic University of Piacenza (86.743 euro) and 1 at the Milan Polytechnic (80.960 euro).

The actual amount of funding recognized for each doctoral scholarship will be determined according to the duration of the study and research period, as well as the activation of co-tutorship.

Topics of greatest interest

Among the topics of greatest interest addressed in the courses financed by the Region, those that refer to the Smart specialization strategy 2021-2027which outlines the new strategic horizon for the development of society and the regional economy.

This area includes studies on clean energy, the enhancement of cultural heritage, sustainable and innovative mobility, digitization, up to issues of large social impact such as people’s health and well-being.

A further programmatic reference is the one outlined in Regional strategic document 2021-2027which orients the programming of the funds managed by the Region towards the objectives of the Pact for work and for the climate.

Giancarlo Martelli

Attached: table with the breakdown by university of doctoral scholarships and funding