Twelve months after the implementation of the Exception Regime, the Minister of Defense, René Merino Monroy, highlighted the actions carried out against the terrorist structures that operate in the country.

To date, public security authorities have achieved a historic reduction in homicides, totaling 330 days with zero murders. In addition, the capture of more than 66,000 terrorists operating in the country is reported.

“We went from being one of the most dangerous countries in the world to one of the safest. People outside our borders tell us that they would like a President like Nayib Bukele,” said Minister Merino Monroy.

The official stressed that, after the resounding results, the population now feels the tranquility that was taken from them by the terrorist groups.

“Many try to put a bad image of the country abroad, but when they visit us they realize that it is not true,” he added.