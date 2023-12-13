“We will begin to make drastic cuts to people who do not pay”: Emdupar

This Tuesday, December 12, Emdupar presented the Bucaramanga Metropolitan Aqueduct (amb) as your new commercial ally, replacing Radian. He Metropolitan Aqueduct is one of the best qualified in Colombia for its indexes, and arrives in Valledupar with the challenge of improving the poor numbers of Emduparcurrently intervened by the Superintendence of Public Services.

The company Acueducto Metropolitano de Bucaramanga was presented to the Vallenato community as the new commercial manager of Emdupar. The purpose is to support portfolio management, billing, user registration and reduce losses, among others. pic.twitter.com/0ytV13tAUV — Emdupar SA-ESP (@EmduparESP) December 12, 2023

“The contract lasts two years, and the idea is to execute all the activities commercials, cuts and reconnectionsocial and environmental responsibility,” explained the manager of the Metropolitan Aqueduct of Bucaramanga, Alejandro Estrada.

And he added: “What encouraged us to present ourselves is that Emdupar has losses greater than 60 %. We have losses of 24 % and they classify us as the large aqueduct with the best indicators in the country. We want to replicate our success in Valleduparimproving measurements and reducing the deterioration of current equipment.”

Must read: Emdupar will present its new commercial manager: the Metropolitan Aqueduct of Bucaramanga

During the presentation of the new partner, the manager of WITH maintained that they have a collection close to 98% in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Bucaramanga, while that of Emdupar is below the 80 %. “The idea is to exceed that percentage”he added.

Since the alliance was signed between Emdupar y Radian The percentage that the business partner kept was questioned. In this case, the manager of amb maintained that “They will quote each activity they carry out”.

PAYMENT CULTURE

The special agent of Emdupar, Pablo Jaramillosaid that it is necessary to encourage the payment culture with radical measures such as cutting off service to those who are not up to date.

“To reduce commercial losses, it is necessary to generate a payment culture and start making drastic cuts to people who do not catch up. There is also a massive plan to change the meters. The amb has special software to detect meters that have faults,” he commented. Jaramillo. The agent of the Superintendence added that Emdupar formed a supervision group that will monitor the contract in the field and office.

Share this: Facebook

X

