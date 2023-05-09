“We will demand from the central government the completion of the Fourth Road Axis” – Crónica

Karla Reategui Encarnacion.

In the different provinces of the country, the new authorities are ready to assume functions. Karla Reátegui Encarnación, prefect-elect of Zamora Chinchipe, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, spoke of priorities: road and mining issues, two conjunctural axes in the eastern province.

In Zamora Chinchipe, according to data from the National Electoral Council (CNE) of jurisdiction, 201 authorities will assume functions in the different dignities.

Karla Reátegui, an agricultural engineer by profession, has been linked throughout her life to political activity and work in different organizations. She is the first woman to hold the position in the Prefecture of that province.

She was vice prefect in the 2014-2018 period, Salvador Quishpe’s binomial. The current authority specified that the formal act of possession of it will be on Monday, May 15, with a Eucharist; her and her, 10:00 a.m., in the Provincial Government Hall, in an official act she will assume the position.

prioritize

He said that he will focus his work on the axes of validity, parish, cantonal and provincial connectivity.

Likewise, the productive field, tourism, international cooperation, social projects, and reopening of border schools, will have priority.

Reátegui Encarnación asserted that the process of transition and delivery of information by the administration that is about to expire in office, was not organized, nor the most optimal.

“On May 15 we will know the conditions in which we are going to receive the institution.”

He assured that the team of professionals is defined, “we will work with people who guarantee results…, and our work will be technical-political.”

Road Axis

The Fourth Road Axis is one of the hottest issues in the eastern province, being a stagnant work. The authority argued that it already maintained approaches with authorities from the Ministry of Transportation and Public Works (MTOP).

“It will be a management with the 9 mayors to demand from the central government -comply with the province.”

Mining Activity

The current prefect highlighted that, in the province of Zamora Chinchipe, there are two mining projects: Fruta del Norte and Mirador.

“We are clear that these companies must fulfill their community responsibilities, that guarantee work for local people.” In addition, the allocation of mining royalties that correspond to the province by the central State. (YO)

GIVEN

In Zamora Chinchipe:

201 elected authorities:

1 prefect and a vice-prefect

9 mayors

45 councilors, between urban and rural

145 members of parish governments.