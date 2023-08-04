Home » “We will intervene 1.3 kilometers to address erosion in Playa Salguero”: Virna Johnson
The project is executed efficiently within the public calamity and manifest urgency decreed at the beginning of this year.

Santa Marta Mayor Virna Johnsonbegan the recovery works of the Salguero Beach sector, in order to attend effectively and efficiently the problem of coastal erosion that threatens to destroy the coastline of this tourism sector, in the south of the city.

The project, executed within the public calamity y Manifest urgency decreed by Mayor Virna Johnson in April of this year, has as fundamental purpose to recover the width of the beach and the intervention in 1.3 kilometers, from the mouth of the Gaira river and the Punta Gloria sector. All with the purpose of helping the regenerative process of the beach through the contribution of sand with the construction of spurs, with a length approximately between 60 and 70 meters.

Mayor Virna Johnson accompanied by the community of Playa Salguero.

“The works include a large contribution of clean sand with materials of similar characteristics in terms of color and size existing in Playa Salguero, with which the coastal front will be recovered, preventing the foundations of existing buildings from weakening and recovering tourism in the area,” said Mayor Virna Johnson.

The Governments of Change are committed with the preservation of the natural resources that Santa Marta. This project has a useful life of 20 years. approximately, however, with proper maintenance the structures will extend their durability over time.

This initiative had the support of the unions and community in Santa Martawho highlight how the District Administration has developed work groups and inter-institutional actions to address this problem.

See also  Mingzhi Middle School in Hebi City launched the "Remembering the Revolutionary Martyrs and Carrying Forward the National Spirit" Qingming Sweeping Activities- Chinadaily.com

“For a long time we have been suffering from this problem of coastal erosion, but we know that with this work a new story begins for the sector. We will not get tired of thanking the mayoress and her team for intervening in the sector,” said Margarita de León, representative of the Salguero Beach lumberjack union.

For his part, the manager of Camacol Magdalena, Javier Quinteroensured that this type of works consolidate Santa Marta as one of the destinations tourist and sustainable housing.

“This work will allow the city to generate employment, investment, taxes to invest in social programs. This project safeguards the Playa Salguero community and encourages investment,” explained the union leader.

