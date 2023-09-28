Earlier this month, there was news that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would stay in Pakistan for three hours before leaving for India on a three-day visit to attend the G-20 summit in India, and Army Chief And will meet with the Prime Minister. In this imaginary debate, it was also said that if they enter India’s territory from Pakistani airspace, India will get the message that whatever the importance of G-20, Saudi Arabia cannot leave Pakistan alone and the crown prince’s A visit to Pakistan before India will prove this. We had said at that time that this is level playing, what is the meaning of staying in India for three days and only 3 hours in Pakistan, but the news was spread in the Pakistani media that Saudi Crown Prince Therefore, an investment package of at least 25 billion dollars will be announced. But all the plans failed, nothing worked.

The Saudi crown prince reached India quietly sidelining Pakistan and our foreign office and national media could not even provide any explanation on this. In the case of Pakistan and India, which is the principle of diplomatic etiquette to maintain balance between the two countries, Saudi Arabia also ignored it. There is silence in Pakistan when India is calling it a great diplomatic success that the Saudi Crown Prince has announced the establishment of the world‘s largest oil refinery in India, which is because on the one hand The demand for oil in India’s growing economy is so high that the existing infrastructure of Saudi and Indian oil refineries has fallen short, while Saudi Arabia has chosen India to store its abundant oil reserves.

In this background, an Indian newspaper published a cartoon in which Modi and Mohammed bin Salman are riding in an open car, holding hands and singing that we will not leave this friendship, while a distant corner of this highway. I am a puncture shop where a battered old vehicle of Pakistan has stopped for a tire puncture and is looking at the new friendship between India and Saudi Arabia with great regret and helplessness.

Last year in November, the Saudi crown prince’s visit to Pakistan was announced, but that visit was also postponed, the reasons for which could not be made public. It becomes … Pakistan if in the last decade, i.e. since 2015, since Mohammed bin Salman has practically taken over the power of Saudi Arabia. If our foolproof relations with Saudi had been established, we would not be in this situation today.

Pakistan-Saudi relations have suffered two deep blows which are important to mention. In 2015, on the occasion of the Yemen-Saudi war, Saudi Arabia requested military assistance from Pakistan, at which time Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister. Nawaz Sharif apologized for the aid in front of the international media. Even if the matter were to remain here, a resolution was passed by the Pakistan Parliament yesterday that Pakistan will remain neutral in this war. Saudi Arabia condemned this. After that, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey and Iran tried to create a new forum together with the Organization of Muslim Countries (OIC) in Kuala Lumpur during the reign of Prime Minister Imran Khan. On this occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his participation despite the Saudi displeasure and the matter escalated so much that Saudi Arabia stopped Imran Khan from participating in the conference through a threatening warning in the last words. Later, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told the world media that Pakistan was threatened that if Imran Khan went to Kuala Lumpur, Saudi Arabia would expel all the Pakistanis from their country and replace them with Manpower from India. When Imran Khan went to participate in the United Nations meeting, the Saudi Crown Prince gave him his personal royal air jet, but when he went there to meet with the non-Arab leaders of the Islamic countries, Imran Khan made a statement against the OIC, which angered Saudi Arabia. recalled his royal plane and Imran Khan had to return home by commercial flight.

But it is a fact that the amount of aid that Saudi Arabia has given to Pakistan till date is your example, the only problem is our diplomacy due to which Saudi Arabia has increased the distance with Pakistan. This period is the period of trade and relationships. Saudi Arabia has got so much money that they don’t understand where to spend it. They are looking for investment opportunities around the world. On the other hand, politically, Saudi Arabia is now aligned with China and Russia. The reason for the increase in oil prices to the United States is the collusion of Saudi Arabia and Russia to bring the price to 100 dollars per barrel, in which they have a lot of success, even Biden has started to understand. That if he loses the presidential election again, it will be because of Saudi Arabia whose oil prices caused inflation in America and the people decided to vote against the president.

In the last days of Shahbaz Sharif’s rule, a national body named Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was created with the aim of bringing investment from abroad. Efforts are being made on this with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is very interested in Rekodak Mines in Pakistan, near the border of Afghanistan and Iran, which contains copper, gold and other minerals worth more than 7 billion dollars. This area is located in Balochistan province. A Canadian company, Barrick Gold, has received a $7 billion contract to explore for copper and gold there, which will begin work soon.

The company currently has security concerns on the one hand, due to which Pakistan’s defense establishment has been included as a stakeholder, on the other hand, the company does not have confidence in Pakistan, because earlier Telethian Company was under the rule of Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhary. I was facing litigation. Now the effort of Barrack Gold Company is to make Saudi Arabia its partner in this contract so that the government of Pakistan does not obstruct there due to respect for Saudi Arabia. Due to the increasing demand of copper worldwide, this project can relieve Pakistan from all difficulties. This plan is also the main reason for Saudi Arabia’s attraction towards Pakistan. In these circumstances, announcing an investment of 25-30 billion dollars is not a big deal. The only problem is the national leadership who are not conscious of taking advantage of the crisis.

Related