March 9, 2023. A meeting was held this afternoon in the boardroom of the Aguas del Chocó company, attended by the Vice Minister of Water and Basic Sanitation, Aníbal José Pérez García, the Governor of Chocó Farlyn Perea Rentería, the Manager of Aguas del Chocó, Ana María Córdoba Lozano, the Coordinator of the Technical Area Héctor Emilio Mosquera, the Financial Coordinator of the departmental entity Leydy Yomaira Andrade and Oscar Fernando Acosta Contractor of the Ministry of Housing, City and Territory.

The Vice Minister pointed out that Aguas del Chocó has notably improved its results in terms of project formulation to the point that it is expected that before the first half of the year they will already have six of around 13 projects presented, 6 will obtain favorable technical concepts

The Vice Minister added that with the governor of the department, formulas will be sought in a forthcoming meeting with the Minister of Housing, City and Territory to obtain the resources to finance the construction of aqueduct and sewerage systems for Condoto, and Sipí, sewers for Carmen del Darién , Bellavista and Puerto Meluk (Medio Baudó) and Santa Rosa (Novita) among others.

For her part, the manager of Aguas del Chocó, Ana María Córdoba Lozano, highlighted that the ministry has appointed a project evaluator only for this region, which has made it possible to improve the results.

