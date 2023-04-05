Home News We will sit on the throne of Lahore and answer the undemocratic forces, Bilawal Bhutto
We will sit on the throne of Lahore and answer the undemocratic forces, Bilawal Bhutto

We will sit on the throne of Lahore and answer the undemocratic forces, Bilawal Bhutto

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the Chief Minister of Sindh should continue his work, we will sit on the throne of Lahore and answer the undemocratic forces.
Web Desk: Speaking at an event in Khairpur, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that a few people in the institution have become stubborn and are doing politics. They will answer these puppets, they will answer these undemocratic forces by sitting on the throne of Lahore.
He said that because of these courts, the leader of the people was hanged, they did not feel ashamed, they did not think, we do not believe that there is any institution of justice in this country. Not heard, the judges who colluded with Musharraf and allowed 11 years of dictatorship, when Benazir was martyred, the judges did not have the honor to give her justice.
Bilawal said that I am ready to protect the rights of the people, I could not give justice to my grandfather or my mother, Imran Khan and the former establishment believe that they cheated on the constitution.

