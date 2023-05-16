We work with the most advanced technologies, claims the new IT leader in the Košice region

Machine learning, artificial intelligence or the latest innovation in the IT world, quantum computing, are ranked by the renowned Magic Quadrant ranking among the top most advanced technologies in the world today. The new digital leader in the region of Eastern Slovakia, Erste Digital, has been dedicated to them and has been using them for several years and is also a significant contribution in the field of innovation.

New technologies for distribution

Banking is one of the segments in which digitization is advancing by leaps and bounds. This happens not only as a response to demand from users and customers, but also because of the rapidly growing requirements for service and security. Digitization has already outgrown familiar concepts such as smart banking or online applications. “George is one of our best-known products and we are proud that our top team was and still is behind its entire development and service. However, in First digital we are working on more than 150 other solutions focused on the operation of the bank, compliance with the rules set by the regulator, data processing and maintaining extensive internal systems throughout the group,” explains the focus of the new IT leader František Lévárdy, operations director of Erste Digital, which is one of the TOP IT companies in Central Europe.

“We work with the most advanced technologies, which were also ranked in the world ranking of the Gartner Magic Quadrant. In addition to daily service, we are also intensively dedicated to innovations. Within the company, we have new technologies to give away. We work directly in practice with concepts such as machine learning, artificial intelligence or the most current innovation in the IT world, quantum computing.” adds the director and claims that he considers coming up with newer and better digital solutions to be one of the biggest challenges, but also visions, of today.

We have very smart and ambitious people in Slovakia

Vienna, Prague, Bratislava and now Košice. Plans to expand the company’s operations to the headquarters in eastern Slovakia began to take shape two years ago and became a reality at the end of March 2023. More than 2,000 employees, approximately 60 nationalities and hundreds of digital solutions are only a fraction of the information describing the company.

“Erste Digital is the IT heart of Erste Group, which has been established in the Central European region for more than 200 years. We are responsible for the development, implementation and operation of IT solutions across the region, not only externally towards clients, but also internally within the entire bank. We help develop the areas of Retail & SME, savings banks, digital banking, George, Telebanking Pro, as well as solutions for Corporates and Markets. Erste Digital connects business and the world of IT,” presents Christoph Helm, the company’s IT director, in more detail and adds that internal cooperation mainly includes the areas of risk (Risk), finance and human resources (Group Finance & HR), Data and Data2Business. “Erste Digital is developing, progressing and expanding, which also brings with it the need to recruit new smart people into our circles. In the Košice region, we see a great potential for filling several dozen positions of different nature,” explains Ch. Helm.

The Košice branch is gradually starting to intensify its activities in the region. Among the current priorities is the recruitment of new employees from various areas of operation. “We are hiring a wide range of positions for IT operation, SW development, QA, data analytics, service management and other non-technical areas. We offer job opportunities not only for professionals, but also for juniors and students,” brand manager Štefan Mikloš represents the needs of the new branch. An international environment, work with the latest technologies, but also many possibilities for further growth and self-realization, or unrivaled benefits, that is also Erste Digital.