We would be happy to pick up the scrap from you in Duisburg free of charge Duisburg News – Duisburg News Politics Current news on the Internet

Objects, components or vehicles made of metal or containing metal for free scrap pickup Duisburg | Interesting scrap dealer with top service (schrott-ankauf-nrw.de). Because the metals contained (such as aluminum, copper, brass or tin) can be easily extracted and reused. Cell phones, smartphones and computer parts even contain precious metals. With proper disposal via a registered scrap dealer, the scrap metal is treated professionally and in an environmentally friendly manner and then recycled. If the scrap is available in sufficient quantity, the scrap dealer offers his customer a purchase.

A few years ago, scrap dealers in the Ruhr area regularly drove through the streets to an unmistakable melody. This offered the opportunity to spontaneously sell scrap and regain space in the basement, yard or attic. Drawing attention to yourself with music is now prohibited in Duisburg. However, traveling scrap dealers are still on the job and come to their customers by appointment. Both private customers and corporate customers use the offer.

The raw material metal

Metal as a raw material can be recycled very easily. With proper disposal, it is fed into the recycling economy and is then available again to industry as a raw material. Metal can be recycled very easily, since melting it down does not result in any loss of quality, as is the case with other raw materials. That’s why scrap dealers still pay good prices for scrap metal.

The scrap price is determined by various factors, including the type of metal offered and the quantity available. Supply and demand also determine the prices on a daily basis, so that there are also price fluctuations. In principle, however, there are more valuable metals such as copper, brass, zinc or tin and less valuable metals such as iron. In addition to the type and quantity, the cost of the free scrap pickup Duisburg | Scrap dealer with top service (schrott-ankauf-nrw.de) the price: Is the scrap ready for collection or is dismantling required as an additional service? This effort for work and tools is offset against the scrap price.

For smaller quantities, free collection is still possible. Whether you buy it or collect it: by placing an order with a professional scrap dealer, professional disposal of the scrap metal is guaranteed. The service provider has all the necessary permits and certificates of expertise for proper disposal. The scrap is fed into the recycling economy via scrap yards, disposal companies and recyclers.

