Weak economy threatens labor market

Industry plans layoffs

The weak economy and the lack of economic growth are also affecting the labor market. The employment barometer from the Munich Ifo Institute shows a downward trend.

Published: 07/28/2023 – 12:12 p.m
As the “Spiegel” reported with reference to statements by the German economy and the Ifo Institute, several companies in the chemical and metals industries are planning layoffs in the fall. The weak economy is making itself felt in more and more companies. This will therefore also have an impact on the labor market.

Even if the big waves of layoffs have not yet begun, there is already a strong reluctance to hire new staff.

In many sectors of the German economy, the hoped-for recovery after the corona lockdowns did not materialize or fell short of expectations. The economic prospects for the autumn are predominantly pessimistic. Technically, Germany is still in recession.

