Online message – Tuesday 07/03/2023

Tax Policy | Wealth tax with the constitution compatible (Hans Böckler Foundation)

The introduction of a wealth tax would GG compatible. This is the result of a legal opinion funded by the Hans Böckler Foundation.

The Hans-Böckler-Foundation further elaborates on this:

  • A wealth tax is with that
    constitution compatible. In view of the high level of inequality in the distribution of wealth and the considerable financial challenges that the Federal Republic is facing, its introduction is not only justifiable, it would also contribute to the implementation of fundamental constitutional principles.

  • This is the result of a new legal opinion funded by the Hans Böckler Foundation.

  • The study by Prof. Dr. Alexander Thiele, Professor of State Theory and Public Law at the Business & Law School of the Berlin School of Management and Law.

A notice:

Further
information on the topic as well as that
brief report itself are published on the homepage of the Hans Böckler Foundation.

Those: Hans Böckler Foundation, press release from (il)

Source(s):
See also  Tax delegation, there is the medical cashback. Here's how it works

