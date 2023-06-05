Home » WEAPONS AND DRUGS SEIZED FROM THE CONCEPCIÓN PRISON « CDE News
WEAPONS AND DRUGS SEIZED FROM THE CONCEPCIÓN PRISON

WEAPONS AND DRUGS SEIZED FROM THE CONCEPCIÓN PRISON « CDE News

CONCEPCIÓN (special envoy) Once again, during a search carried out by prison guards, they managed to collect a large quantity of drugs and homemade bladed weapons.

The procedure was carried out specifically in the “E” pavilion, PCC sector, from where two packages wrapped in transparent polyethylene bags were seized, both containing marijuana (1,032 kilograms, distributed in 6 loaves wrapped with packing tape and another package of 198 grams, distributed in 312 doses); In addition, 87 rapiers (all homemade) were seized.

Patrol personnel from the 1st B° Itacurubí Police Station went to the Regional Prison, being received by the Head of Security, Mr. BERNARDINO CABALLERO, with whom they spoke, stating that prison officers from the three guard groups under their charge, carried out a routine search in the aforementioned pavilion, from where they seized the aforementioned narcotics and several bladed weapons, which were already displayed on the floor. Concepción Regional Antinarcotics agents participated in the Primary Field Analysis by the Narcotest System, with a positive result for marijuana in each package.

The seized drugs were sent to the Concepción Anti-drug Prosecutor Unit and the bladed weapons were left in charge of the Penitentiary Agents, who will be in charge of sending them to the Public Ministry, accompanied by the detailed report of their intervention.

