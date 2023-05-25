Weapons, fuel and gold, trafficking proliferates in the Sahel – Capsud.net

Photo: UNICEF/Gilbertson – Niger’s army patrols the Sahara desert to target terrorist groups, including ISIL and Boko Haram.



New York, USA, May 23, 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/Chilli peppers, fake drugs, fuel, gold, firearms, and human beings are all trafficked through millennia-old trade routes that criss-cross the Sahel. The UN and its partners are trying new collaborative ways to combat these illegal practices, which are a growing problem in this fragile region of Africa.

In the first of a series of articles exploring the fight against trafficking in the Sahel, UN News takes a closer look at what lies behind this growing phenomenon.

A trafficking network has been woven across the Sahel, which extends over nearly 6,000 kilometers from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea and is home to more than 300 million people, in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, in Gambia, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria and Senegal.

The Sahel is described by the UN as a region in crisis. Those who live there are plagued by chronic insecurity, climatic shocks, conflicts, coups and the rise of criminal and terrorist networks. United Nations agencies expect more than 37 million people to need humanitarian assistance in 2023, about 3 million more than in 2022.

© UNICEF/Vincent Treameau – Food insecurity affects millions of people in Burkina Faso.

Deterioration of the security situation

Security has long been a problem in the region, but the situation deteriorated markedly in 2011, following the NATO-led military intervention in Libya, which led to the destabilization of that country.

The ensuing chaos and porous borders have hampered efforts to stem illicit flows, and traffickers carrying looted Libyan firearms have traveled to the Sahel in the wake of the insurgency and the spread of terrorism.

Armed groups now control entire swathes of Libya, which has become a hub for trafficking. The terrorist threat has worsened with the arrival of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as Daesh, in the region in 2015, according to the Executive Directorate of the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee. United Nations (CTED).

Markets in the Sahel openly sell a wide range of contraband goods, from fake drugs to AK-type assault rifles. Drug trafficking is often deadly. It is estimated to kill 500,000 sub-Saharan Africans each year. In a single case, 70 Gambian children died in 2022 after ingesting contraband cough syrup. Fuel is another commodity trafficked by the main players – terrorist groups, criminal networks and local militias.

Photo: MINUSMA/Harandane Dicko – The G5 Sahel HQ destroyed by a terrorist attack on June 29, 2018 in Mopti, Mali.

Take a regional approach

In order to combat trafficking and other evolving threats, a group of countries in the region – Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad – formed, with the support of the United Nations, the Group’s Joint Force of the Five for the Sahel (G5 Sahel).

Meanwhile, cross-border cooperation and the crackdown on corruption are intensifying. National authorities have seized tons of contraband and legal action has dismantled networks. Partnerships, such as the recently signed Côte d’Ivoire-Nigeria agreement, are tackling drug trafficking.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is a leading player in efforts to enhance security by stopping trafficking attempts.

In 2020, for example, KAFO II, a UNODC-INTERPOL operation, succeeded in suppressing a terrorist supply route to the Sahel, with agents seizing loot totaling 50 firearms, 40,593 sticks of dynamite, 6,162 cartridges, 1,473 kilograms of cannabis and khat, 2,263 boxes of contraband drugs and 60,000 liters of fuel.

Undercover operations such as KAFO II provide valuable insight into the increasingly complex and interwoven nature of trafficking, demonstrating the importance of linking criminal cases involving firearms and terrorists in different countries, and adopt a regional approach.

UN Photo/WFP/Phil Behan – A resident of Dan Kada village, Maradi region, Niger in 2011.



Fight against corruption

This information is underpinned by a series of new UNODC reports, mapping the actors, facilitators, routes and extent of trafficking, revealing the commonalities between instability and chaos and providing recommendations for action.

One of these commonalities is corruption, and the reports call for stronger judicial action. The prison system should also be involved, as detention centers can become “a university for criminals” allowing them to expand their networks.

“Organized crime feeds on vulnerabilities and also undermines stability and development in the Sahel,” says François Patuel, Head of UNODC’s Research and Outreach Unit. “Combining efforts and adopting a regional approach will lead to success in the fight against organized crime in the region.”





The crisis poses a global threat

The fight against organized crime is a central pillar in the broader battle to address the security crisis in the region, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres considers a global threat.

“If nothing is done, the effects of terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime will be felt far beyond the region and the African continent,” Mr. Guterres warned in 2022. “We need to rethink our collective approach and be creative, going beyond existing efforts”.

