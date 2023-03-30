Home News Weapons of war seized in Chalatenango – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
Weapons of war seized in Chalatenango

In Agua Caliente, Chalatenango, PNC agents found various weapons of war, including an M-16 rifle, 6 M-16 chargers, 1 38-caliber revolver, 279 5.56-caliber cartridges, 21 38-caliber cartridges, 8 9-mm caliber, 3 .38 casings (percussed).

Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro stressed that the Salvadoran State is waging a War Against Gangs, in which the support of thousands of Salvadorans has been essential.

“The population continues to collaborate with the security authorities, once again we received information about weapons that were hidden,” Villatoro said.

The headline indicated that they continue to impact these criminal structures, these weapons that were used to threaten the security of Salvadorans will be processed under the corresponding expert opinion.

