The regional civil protection issued a weather alert for the whole day of Friday 4 November; yellow alert for the plains and coast and orange for the entire mountain belt

The region is expected to rain from abundant to intense, very intense in the Alpine, Pre-Alpine and Pedemontana areas and snowfalls in the Alps above 1500-1800 m in the afternoon-evening. Thunderstorms are likely.

Strong winds will blow from the south or south-west, even strong at altitude and on the coast, where storm surges are likely and high water will also be possible.

However, Osmer forecasts speak of an improvement from the late afternoon on all areas, with bright spells.

On the coast on Saturday and Sunday moderate to strong Bora will blow, with clear skies.