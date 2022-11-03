Home News Weather alert for Friday 4 November in Fvg: heavy rain and snow on the mountains, on the coast, wind and high water
News

Weather alert for Friday 4 November in Fvg: heavy rain and snow on the mountains, on the coast, wind and high water

by admin
Weather alert for Friday 4 November in Fvg: heavy rain and snow on the mountains, on the coast, wind and high water

The regional civil protection issued a weather alert for the whole day of Friday 4 November; yellow alert for the plains and coast and orange for the entire mountain belt

The region is expected to rain from abundant to intense, very intense in the Alpine, Pre-Alpine and Pedemontana areas and snowfalls in the Alps above 1500-1800 m in the afternoon-evening. Thunderstorms are likely.

Strong winds will blow from the south or south-west, even strong at altitude and on the coast, where storm surges are likely and high water will also be possible.

However, Osmer forecasts speak of an improvement from the late afternoon on all areas, with bright spells.

On the coast on Saturday and Sunday moderate to strong Bora will blow, with clear skies.

See also  Pedestrian walk for prevention: after two years of hiatus "The wind in your hair" returns

You may also like

Malibu, Andrea Bullo, the owner of the Moonshadows...

Shenzhen’s acceptance of central financial subsidies is said...

Do you need a negative nucleic acid certificate...

Safilo, Longarone plant on checkout, unions worried about...

Ocean Viking calls for assistance from France, Greece...

Hohhot added 188 new confirmed cases of local...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement on...

Bairo turns 106 and sends a video to...

Sangiuliano replies to Schmidt: “The closure of the...

Combai, 60 thousand visitors at the Chestnut Festival

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy