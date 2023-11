More bad weather in Italy, also for tomorrow, Monday 6 November, schools closed in several municipalities due to the damage caused by the bad weather. Several mayors have issued orders to close all secondary schools in their territories, particularly in Tuscany, due to the damage caused by the flood or strong winds.

The article Weather alert schools closed on Monday 6 November: stop in several municipalities. UPDATING LIST seems to be the first on Orizzonte Scuola Notizie.

