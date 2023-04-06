Status: 06.04.2023 5:30 a.m Warmer spring weather with more sun – this wish has not yet come true over the Easter weekend in northern Germany. However, the German Weather Service (DWD) gives hope for mostly dry weather on Easter Sunday in Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Hamburg.

The Looking back at the past year should hurt nice weather fans given the changeable prospects for the coming weekend: Easter 2022 was celebrated in northern Germany with early summer temperatures of around 20 degrees and mostly bright sunshine – albeit in mid-April – and thus a week later than this year .

The reality this year reads comparatively cool for northern Germany: the thermometer will show maximum low two-digit temperatures during the day after very cold nights, and there will probably be a lot of clouds and at least until Saturday there will be rain from time to time. “We’re just unlucky with the Easter weather this year,” said meteorologist Franka Nawrath from the German Weather Service in Hamburg in an interview with NDR Info. A northeasterly flow carries cold air masses from Scandinavia to northern Germany. “That is also the reason for the night frosts.” The chances of sun and a dry Easter egg hunt seem to be best in western Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein at the moment.

Precipitation possible in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

After the recent cool, but at least mostly dry days, the influence of the high-pressure area “Meryem” over Central Europe is decreasing in the second half of the week – and a weak low-lying spur with many clouds is approaching from the Baltic Sea.

Temperatures dropped just below freezing in some areas on Thursday night. Precipitation was also possible in the interior of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, in Schleswig-Holstein and in northern Lower Saxony.

Thursday and Friday mostly changeable, not only in Lower Saxony

According to the DWD forecast, the North Frisian islands, the coastal strip of Western Pomerania, the eastern parts of Lower Saxony and Hamburg will get the most sun on Maundy Thursday if the weather continues to change. The temperatures in the north will rise to a maximum of 13 degrees Celsius, on Rügen it will remain significantly cooler at 7 degrees. In addition, a mostly weak, moderate wind from the south-east blows on the North Sea.

On Good Friday, after another cold night in Lower Saxony, some rain is expected between the Ems and Weser during the day, and there may also be a few showers in parts of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. In Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg, the day often starts out sunny, but later clouds gather from the Baltic Sea there too. However, it should remain dry in many places with highs of around 13 degrees again, as meteorologist Nawrath explained when looking at the weather models.

Clouds and sun on Easter Sunday also in Schleswig-Holstein

In the north, Saturday also only partly lives up to its name: In Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Lower Saxony, only isolated loosening and sunny sections are to be expected, otherwise many clouds will still dominate the picture in the sky with weak winds. On the North Sea islands, it is expected to remain mostly free of precipitation at 8 to 9 degrees.

“Weather on Sunday probably better than on Saturday”

In an interview with NDR Info, meteorologist Nawrath did not want to determine how much sun there would be in the north on Easter Sunday and whether all those looking for Easter eggs would really stay dry, but: “The weather will probably be better on Sunday than on Saturday – and on Monday better then than on Sunday.” At the start of the day it can still be cloudy, only later it will probably be friendlier from the north. On the North Sea coast it could be the longest cheerful. In terms of temperatures, however, there will probably be little movement at around 7 to 13 degrees.

The prospects for Easter Monday promise more relaxation with chances of sunshine, at least during the day. With up to 17 degrees in the Lower Saxony inland, it will probably be the warmest day of the long Easter weekend. After that, a weather situation with a westerly flow is announced, which could slowly cause the temperatures to continue to rise.

