Weather before Christmas in the north: storm surge on the North Sea? | > – News

Deep “Xavi” brings mild but very unstable weather to the north, but hardly any snow. Gusts of wind are already possible along the coast. There is a risk of storm surges in the North Sea on Friday.

There were already strong gusts in Lower Saxony on Tuesday and stormy gusts in the Upper Harz; squalls are possible on the islands on Wednesday night. According to the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH), the evening flood on the North Sea coast will be 20 to 40 centimeters higher than the average flood in the Elbe area and around 50 centimeters higher.

Snow from 500 meters in the Harz

On Wednesday, strong to stormy gusts of rain and sleet are expected in the north, and squalls are also expected in the North Sea. According to BSH, significantly increased water levels are to be expected. In the Harz the snowfall limit drops to around 500 meters.

Hurricane-like gusts possible on Thursday

On Thursday it will remain unstable in the north with some heavy showers and it will be windy to stormy. In Lower Saxony, isolated thunderstorms and stormy gusts or squalls are possible, and on the North Sea there are also heavy, even hurricane-like gusts towards the evening. Storms are expected across northern Germany on Friday night. “Thursday and Friday will be the two storm days in our north,” says weather expert Frank Böttcher. “Severe gusts of wind with speeds of 90 kilometers per hour are also possible inland – including on the Brocken.”

Friday storm surge on the North Sea?

According to the BSH, there is a risk of storm surges in the North Sea on Friday night and especially on Friday. Stormy, showery weather is expected for the entire north at times. Only on the Baltic Sea coast and in Western Pomerania is it usually consistently dry. On Saturday there will be occasional rain or sleet for northern Germany.

Probably not a white Christmas

“Christmas will be more green,” says Frank Böttcher. On Christmas Eve the temperature is around eight degrees – “so it’s far from possible that there can be a white Christmas.”

