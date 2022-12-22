More resources arriving from the bad weather of December 2020. The latest survey of the commissioner structure relating to urgent Civil Protection interventions led to the Province of Belluno a further 2.2 million euros, for six operations.

These are works to protect the soil and mitigate the risk of landslides which are currently being designed by Palazzo Piloni. Interventions made necessary after the weather events of 4-9 December two years ago, when a large part of the Belluno area – in particular Alpago, Agordino and Cadore – were affected by particularly heavy rains and episodes of landslides and floods.

“They were difficult days, which also made it necessary to evacuate homes and structures for the elderly” recalls the provincial councilor responsible for soil protection, Mattia Gosetti. “These resources arriving from the Civil Protection Department are essential for intervening in an area that has been put to the test and which still today, two years later, shows deep wounds”.

THE INTERVENTIONS

The area most affected by the interventions is that of theAlpago, where the damage recorded in December 2020 was huge. There were two operations in Palughetto (Chies) for a total of 600 thousand euros: the restoration of the rockfall barrier network (second excerpt) and the safety of the slope through the creation of drainage, consolidation and restoration of damaged infrastructures. Another intervention to make a slope safe, for 400 thousand euros, is financed in the locality of Ziot, Valturcana (Municipality of Alpago).

The other works are financed by Avoscan di San Tommaso Agordino (stabilization of the slope downstream of houses, 300 thousand euros), a is coming (construction of mitigation works in the Borgata Giau area, 400 thousand euros), and in Masariè di cibiana (restoration of heavily damaged rockfall barriers, 500,000 euros).

At the territorial level, other resources have been allocated by the Department of Civil Protection, for municipally directed works and interventions that see other implementing bodies with respect to the Province.