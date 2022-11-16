(iLMeteo.it) – Umbrellas open for about ten days, temperatures in the average for the period with a possible further marked deterioration at the beginning of next week. An exceptional weather picture that we had never recorded in 2022, with many rainy days and possible persistent phenomena in the same areas for longer.

Lorenzo Tedicimeteorologist of the website www.iLMeteo.it, confirms that the weather maps for the next few days are decidedly autumnal with some intense phenomena: but be careful, there could be potential flood situations next week as well, with the formation of a very deep cyclone and dangerous on the Tyrrhenian Sea from Tuesday 22 November.

Ten rainy days

We will have time to monitor the situation next week, what is certain is that we will have more rain in the next 10 days than has fallen since the beginning of the year. In some areas of the North, especially in the North-West, the annual accumulations to date are locally less than 300 mm of rainfall.

Well, the weather models at the moment predict a greater quantity in some areas from today until November 24th: later the anticyclone could be reassembled but it is very early to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Average temperatures and fog

At the moment, bad weather is expected for about ten days, with average temperatures for the period until Monday as regards the highs then, with the possible sinking of the aforementioned cyclone, we will enter a winter phase.

Now, in a context of rains alternating with dry moments, we must report the possible formation of thick fog in the North next night and until tomorrow’s early afternoon; later we see the possibility of frozen places in the Po Valley on Sunday; otherwise the script will always be the same, gray skies, clouds and rain.

IN DETAIL

Wednesday 16. In the North: better in the Northwest, still unstable in the Northeast. In the middle: widespread bad weather in Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio and Sardinia. South: heavy rains over Campania; drier elsewhere.

Thursday 17. In the north: cloudy, further deterioration in the evening. In the middle: cloudy with worsening from the evening. In the south: temporary improvement with scattered clouds.

Friday 18. In the north: scattered rains. Center: bad weather. South: rains coming.

Trend: bad weather also during the weekend, especially on Saturdays, next week it will still be rainy.

iLMeteo.it