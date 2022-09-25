Rainy Sunday and weather warnings in seven regions. The Marche is under special surveillance, where a lot of rain fell during the night, at times even intense, but which did not create hydrogeological problems or other problems on rivers and streams. In Senigalliese (Ancona) and Pesarese, areas affected by the flood of last September 15 that caused devastation, 12 deaths and one missing, attention was particularly high also due to the yellow alert taken for thunderstorms and wind up to the today. This morning, polling stations for political elections were also regularly opened, including special ones with forms for flooded areas, including one in Pianello di Ostra near the sports field.

So far, between yesterday and today, there have been no particular storms, gusts of wind or hail: the situation has remained regular. Precipitation caused the waters of the Misa and Nevola to rise, but at a level that is still normal, and without there having been any emergency situations or such as to require the intervention of firefighters or other rescuers. In any case, three teams monitored Misa and Nevola all night, with divers ready to intervene. Yesterday the Municipality had suggested, as a precaution, to citizens to “avoid the basement rooms and street level and to spend the night between Saturday and Sunday on the upper floors, moving only for actual and urgent needs” In this context, albeit with the rain, they continue the research of the only person missing during the flood wave, specifically the Nevola: Brunella Chiu56 years old, from Barbara (Ancona) overwhelmed by the fury of the waters as she left the house, with two cars, together with her son Simone, 23, who survived, and her daughter Noemi, 17, who instead died.

Difficult connections for Ischia and Procida

The difficult weather conditions that rage in Campania, where the orange weather alert was triggered at 6 am, are causing the progressive blocking of maritime connections to the islands of Ischia and Procida. For both islands, all the journeys operated by high-speed vehicles from the ports of Molo Beverello and Pozzuoli are currently suspended, while those of the ferries to and from the Phlegraean port and Naples Porta di Massa proceed in fits and starts. Great difficulties especially for those who have to leave from the two islands, in particular tourists who also risk losing connections with trains and planes, as well as inconveniences for residents who had planned to return to Procida or Ischia for voting. The few departing ferries are full and, especially in Procida, the companies do not currently provide certain information on the regularity of the service for the rest of the day. The trains of the Circumflegrea railway line also stop between the Licola and Quarto stations, in the province of Naples.

Tuscany: cars trapped in mud, people saved

People in cars trapped by mud due to the flooding of minor streams in the Sienese area saved by firefighters in Tuscany. It happened last night in Montaperti (Siena), in the direction of Podere Boscarelli, during the wave of bad weather that hit the region. Two cars were hit by the flood while driving along secondary roads. A woman managed to get out of the car and reach a safe place independently, but for a second car stuck in the mud, the occupants were rescued by the speleo-river firefighters. Still in the Sienese area, other firefighters’ interventions occurred due to water damage near Colle Val d’Elsa and Poggibonsi. One involved the removal of a large plan on the Siena-Florence Autopalio at the Colle Sud exit, where the narrowing of the carriageway was established by the Polstrada. There were two other similar interventions along the Autopalio near the Badesse exit and near Siena Nord.