It rains in the wet. After Poppea, another cyclone is arriving over the weekend and will hit hydrogeologically fragile areas: the soils are saturated and the risk of landslides increases after long rainy periods, as does the flood risk. Unfortunately, the new cyclone, descending over the weekend, will also hit areas already affected in the last 2 months by frequent storms and periods of bad weather. We are talking about the southern regions and part of the central ones, in particular Lazio exposed to disturbed western currents. And it is precisely in these areas that the rains will return starting on Friday.

New weather alerts

We are also facing possible critical situations in the next few days, after a brief sunnier phase. The passage of Poppea left deep wounds as expected: on the other hand the data recorded were incredible with an ‘explosive cyclogenesis’ which made the pressure value drop from 1012 hPa to 985 hPa in less than 24 hours, with a collapse of 27 hPa: in these cases we speak meteorologically of ‘Cyclone Bomb’ and in fact we have seen the effects.

Probable snow on the Po Valley

Such low pressure has practically sucked the sea upwards with an incredible tidal wave, even over 2 meters in the Upper Adriatic and in the Venice lagoon: the protection of the Mose was fundamental for the salvation of Venice. Against the fury of the winds and waves even 7-8 meters high, however, there was little that could be done: on the Ligurian Apennine ridge, speeds reached 166 km/h as noted by the ARPAL network, the Ligurian regional agency for the protection of the environment , but other incredible numbers have been

recorded from North to South. The snow has fallen abundantly up to the hills, we have passed from an infinite Summer to an early Winter; And be careful, temperatures will drop further over the weekend, falling below the average for the period throughout the boot: the first cold has arrived and the first snow could arrive in the Po Valley next week.

Thunderstorms starting from Sardinia, Lazio and Tuscany

In summary, after a truce, let’s get ready for the return of bad weather from Friday afternoon starting from Sardinia, Lazio and Tuscany; Saturday we will have an intensification of the rains throughout the Central-South while the North will remain dry. Attention then to the last Sunday of November which could record very strong phenomena on the Ionian belt.

IN DETAIL

Wednesday 23. In the north: sunny but cold in the morning. In the middle: still some rain in Sardinia, it is improving elsewhere. In the south: widespread showers on the lower Tyrrhenian Sea, improvement elsewhere.

Thursday 24. In the north: sunny. Middle: clear except for some night fog. In the south: still showers on the lower Tyrrhenian Sea, sunny elsewhere.

Friday 25. In the north: night mists then partial increase in clouds. In the middle: intense deterioration in Sardinia. In the south: sunnier weather then worsening in the evening.

Trend: widespread bad weather in Central-Southern Italy and Emilia Romagna on Saturday, potentially flooding situation on the Ionian sectors on Sunday.

