(iLMeteo.it) After a fleeting icy appearance, winter disappeared: from 18 December the African anticyclone dominated the Italian scene, bringing temperatures 10-12 degrees above the average, melting the little snow on the Apennines and causing thick fogs and smog in the Po Valley. But where did the cold go? Will come back? Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of the website www.iLMeteo.it, answers this question leaving few illusions for lovers of the cold, at least for the next 10-15 days. In the first half of December an icy tongue from Russia had taken possession of central-northern Europe and also partly of northern Italy: we even remember the frozen sea along the English coasts, the lots of snow in the Alps and the white flakes of Turin. Subsequently, the cold retreated towards the Arctic Circle bringing snowfalls in Lapland, flakes between Iceland and Scotland and temperatures of -25°C between Sweden and Finland.

No cold air in circulation for the next two weeks

The cold then returned to its base: having descended from the Russian Arctic lands, after crossing central-northern Europe from east to west, it merged again into the polar vortex. By polar vortex we mean that low pressure area filled with icy air which is normally found beyond the Circle, i.e. beyond 70° latitude: let’s imagine this icy polar vortex as a ‘carousel’ which spins more or less quickly together with the Earth’s rotation. Have you ever tried to get off a spinning carousel? If so, you may have seen that it is much easier to get off when the carousel slows down in speed. Here, even the polar vortex acts in the same way: when it slows down, the freezing air manages to descend towards lower latitudes, towards the USA, towards central-southern Europe or towards southern Siberia and China, just to give examples . For a couple of weeks the polar vortex has been strong, robust and ‘spinning fast’: it is unlikely that cold air can descend towards our latitudes for at least 10-15 days.

February and March could be freezing

February and March could be freezing though Winter without winter then? It’s not for sure. As suddenly happened in the USA and Canada during the Christmas holidays, a lobe of the polar vortex could break off and descend towards the south. At the moment this possibility is not excluded for February and March, while January could drag on lazy and hot for weeks: if winter arrived in February and/or March it would retrace the footsteps of the freezing 2012, dry and mild until January but capable of unloading meters of snow in the last months of the season.

Forecasts in detail

Till Saturday: anomalous heat, mists and smog in the Po Valley, sun in the mountains.

From Sunday 8 January: a change in the weather could, however, lead us towards autumn after having tasted an early spring in the Center and North and almost summer in the South. In fact, widespread rains are forecast for at least two or three days, with snow in the Alps above 900 meters and a reinforcement of the winds. At the moment, pollution is very high in the Po Valley but also in the main cities of the Center and South.

After spending one of the most anomalous New Years in recent years, the first days of the new year will still be marked by the imposing presence of the African anticyclone which, however, will be temporarily injured by the arrival of a weak perturbation.

Antonio Sanò, director and founder of the iLMeteo.it website, announces that in the first week of the year, after a Monday still with a stable atmosphere over most of the regions, on Tuesday a courageous but rather weak Atlantic perturbation will take advantage of a brief phase of tired of the high pressure. The consequences are soon explained: modest rains will affect a large part of the Northwest, therefore Liguria, central-eastern Piedmont and all of Lombardy, rain showers will instead wet Tuscany and Venezia Giulia. Elsewhere the weather will continue to be stable therefore with prevailing sunshine in the South, many clouds in the rest of the Center and mainly overcast or locally foggy skies in the rest of the North.

After this anti-cyclone oversight, things will return to the usual trend of the last 10 days, i.e. with the return of fog over the Po Valley, the presence of many clouds in Tuscany, Umbria and along the coasts of Lazio and sunnier weather at South. In this context, temperatures will not undergo substantial variations, remaining above the average for the period by about 5-6 degrees.

This situation will accompany us until Epiphany and also on Saturday 7 January. However, things could change from Sunday 8 when the anticyclone will suffer a new attack by the impetuous disturbed North Atlantic currents. The entry of cooler winds from the northern quadrants, as well as favoring a general decrease in temperatures, will create a temporary depression center that will pilot a much more organized and intense Atlantic perturbation than the previous one.

In detail

Monday 2. In the north: drizzle in the northwest, mists elsewhere. In the middle: very cloudy or locally overcast and foggy sky. In the south: few clouds, but mists in Puglia.

Tuesday 3. In the North: modest rains in the Northwest, overcast and foggy elsewhere. In the middle: some rain in Tuscany. In the south: partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday 4. In the north: mists or overcast skies. Middle: partly overcast sky. In the south: good prevailing weather

Trend. Anticyclone always firmly on all of Italy.