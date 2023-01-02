(iLMeteo.it) After spending one of the most anomalous New Years in recent years, the first days of the new year will still be marked by the imposing presence of the African anticyclone which, however, will be temporarily injured by the arrival of a weak perturbation.

Antonio Sanò, director and founder of the iLMeteo.it website, announces that in the first week of the year, after a Monday still with a stable atmosphere over most of the regions, on Tuesday a courageous but rather weak Atlantic perturbation will take advantage of a brief phase of tired of the high pressure. The consequences are soon explained: modest rains will affect a large part of the Northwest, therefore Liguria, central-eastern Piedmont and all of Lombardy, rain showers will instead wet Tuscany and Venezia Giulia. Elsewhere the weather will continue to be stable therefore with prevailing sunshine in the South, many clouds in the rest of the Center and mainly overcast or locally foggy skies in the rest of the North.

After this anti-cyclone oversight, things will return to the usual trend of the last 10 days, i.e. with the return of fog over the Po Valley, the presence of many clouds in Tuscany, Umbria and along the coasts of Lazio and sunnier weather at South. In this context, temperatures will not undergo substantial variations, remaining above the average for the period by about 5-6 degrees.

This situation will accompany us until Epiphany and also on Saturday 7 January. However, things could change from Sunday 8 when the anticyclone will suffer a new attack by the impetuous disturbed North Atlantic currents. The entry of cooler winds from the northern quadrants, as well as favoring a general decrease in temperatures, will create a temporary depression center that will pilot a much more organized and intense Atlantic perturbation than the previous one.

In detail

Monday 2. In the north: drizzle in the northwest, mists elsewhere. In the middle: very cloudy or locally overcast and foggy sky. In the south: few clouds, but mists in Puglia.

Tuesday 3. In the North: modest rains in the Northwest, overcast and foggy elsewhere. In the middle: some rain in Tuscany. In the south: partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday 4. In the north: mists or overcast skies. In the middle: partly overcast sky. In the south: good prevailing weather

Trend. Anticyclone always firmly on all of Italy.