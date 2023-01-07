2022 ended as the hottest year ever in Italy and even winter, after a crackling start with the snow that appeared in many mountain areas and also in some lowland areas, seems to have gone into lethargy.

Temperatures well above the seasonal averages throughout the peninsula, with the snowpack melting quickly, leaving room for barren mountains. In short, Christmas and New Year’s without anorak and duvets.

And now? Is there any news? In fact, the bad weather returns. A strong perturbation will bring rain to the plains and snow to the mountains, even at low altitudes in the Alps.

The Air Force forecasts report increasing cloudiness for today, while more intense rainfall is expected from tomorrow.

According to ilmeteo.it, «we are experiencing a weather-climatic phase that is far from being winter.

In fact, the African anticyclone continues to dispense days of flat calm with temperatures practically above the average for the period throughout the country and especially in the southern regions and on the two major islands where in recent days it has been possible to walk peacefully in shirt sleeves.

Precisely because of this enormous and intrusive anti-cyclonic dome (which originates from the beating heart of the African continent) the great winter cold is forced to remain confined to more northern latitudes than the mare nostrum».

When is the changing of the guard?

«To be honest we find ourselves in a context of great chaos on the part of international calculation centers – explain the experts of ilmeteo.it – as some would see its arrival after the middle of the month, others even do not see changes until the end of January.

With these premises you can well understand how difficult it is to be able to give certain information on when a bit of winter could arrive in our area».

Forecast for the next few days

Between Sunday and Monday there may be some small decreases in some sections of the South and Center, but this only due to the transit of a perturbation which, in addition to the rains, will obviously limit solar radiation. However, temperatures will still remain above average everywhere.

The only areas where temperatures will remain relatively cool will be those of the Northwest with values ​​that will struggle to exceed the 9/10°C threshold. In the rest of the country, apart from the hills, the color will range from yellow (12/14°C) to red where temperatures will effortlessly reach peaks of around 20/22°C. As mentioned, the snow will return: in particular in the Alpine areas at altitudes above 1000 meters. As far as the Central South is concerned, it will be necessary to climb above 2,000 meters.

According to 3bmeteo, on Sunday there will be rain and showers throughout the North and in Tuscany «with thunderstorm episodes between Levante Ligure and Versilia. By evening rainfall which will also involve Sardinia, Lazio, Umbria and internal Abruzzo.

Greater clearings in the south and in the middle-lower Adriatic. Snowfalls in the Alps above 1000-1200m, above 1500-1600 in the central-northern Apennines. Maximum temperatures decreasing in the North, stationary elsewhere, rising on the Adriatic side with peaks of 16-18°C between Marche and Puglia. Ventilation from the South-Southwest in clear reinforcement, with gusts up to 60-80 km/h in the evening on the Ligurian Sea, the upper Tyrrhenian Sea and the Apennine ridges ».

Monday still lower temperatures, rains and snowfalls: the perturbation moving eastward will involve Triveneto and central-southern Italy.

«Possible thunderstorms between Lazio, Campania and northern Calabria, locally intense phenomena, attention. Unstable also on the Major Islands. Clear from the afternoon in the North-West.

Instead, it will continue to snow only in the bordering Alps above 900-1200m, above 1800m in the Apennines. Possible total rainfall accumulations over 80mm in the areas of the upper Tyrrhenian, Friuli and lower Tyrrhenian. Temperatures still above the average everywhere, maximums of 16-18°C on the Adriatic and central-southern seas. Cooler in the North, maximum values ​​between 9 and 14°C. Stormy wind from the western quadrants, gusts even over 80 km/h on the Ligurian Sea and medium-low Tyrrhenian Sea. Sea storms on the exposed coasts».