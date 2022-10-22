(iLMeteo.it) – Tropical nights in Genoa and Cagliari, minimum at dawn of 16 ° C in Turin, Milan and Trieste: the anomalous heat also invades Italian sleep, in particular in Turin and Milan with a deviation from the average of period of + 10 ° C.

For tropical nights we indicate in climatology the night periods with minimum temperatures above 20 ° C: well it happened in these days also in Cagliari and Genoa, in the middle of autumn with values ​​typical of the tropical summer.

A heat that will continue until the end of the month and probably also for the Ponte di Ognissanti with the third October brought by Scipione the African; Positive anomalies are not excluded, ie temperatures higher than the average for the period, even up to mid-November, in particular in the Center-South, but this projection is to be confirmed.

Rain in the North

Antonio Sanò, director and founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it, however, remembers the other side of the coin: also due to the accumulated heat, intense rains are affecting the Alps and locally the Po Valley and Liguria. This is the uncovered flank of the Anti-cyclone Scipione l’Africano which firmly protects the South, the Center on the Adriatic side and leaves the rest of the Italian territory unprotected: from Tuesday Scipio will return to overwhelming superstar everywhere, with the Terza Ottobrata until the end of the month and beyond. ; in the meantime and until Monday, in the north, the sun will prevail but there will be local rainfall.

Snow only at 3000 meters

As far as rainfall is concerned, we must remember the impressive snow level: about 3000 meters in the middle of autumn, 2 months after Christmas. In summary, we have tropical nights, freezing temperatures at 3500 meters with snow at about 3000 meters, maximums up to 30 ° C and further increasing up to 34 ° C starting from tomorrow: three clues make a test, the proof of a climate that is changed dramatically.

In summary, in the next few hours we will have rains in the North and locally in the Center in Tuscany, Sunday will be very hot with the exception of the North where we will still have some rain, very hot Monday with improvement also in the North, and later hot and sun all over the boot. except for dense fogs in the Po Valley at night.

A weather picture that, excluding the fogs, could be the typical one of mid-June: next week some records will be torn as regards the third decade of October, that is the period 21-31 October; but locally we will also break monthly records for a 2022 that is set to rewrite history as the hottest year since 1800.

FORECASTS IN DETAIL

Saturday 22. In the north: heavy rains in the Alps, moderate in the Prealps, also possible in the plains north of the Po. In the center: cloudy in Tuscany with some rain; sun elsewhere, very hot in Sardinia. In the south: lots of sun and very hot weather for the period.

Sunday 23. In the north: showers in the North West, more sun elsewhere. Center: sunny. In the south: all sun and heat.

Monday 24. In the north: scattered rains in the North West, variable elsewhere. Center: good weather except for clouds in Tuscany. In the south: ample sunshine and heat.

Trend following days: still Anticiclone Scipione l’Africano with the third October for the whole week.

