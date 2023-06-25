Weather forecast for Sunday

Electronic flag – Rabat

The General Directorate of Meteorology expects, for today, Sunday, that the weather will remain locally hot to very hot in the north and center of the country and the east of the southern and southeastern regions.

A group of densely low clouds is also expected to form on the central and northwest coasts of the southern regions, with light rain falling during the morning.

Some foggy masses, which will be somewhat dense, will appear on the coasts and the northern and central plains, in addition to the growth of other unstable clouds accompanied by raindrops and local thunder over the highlands of the Middle Atlas and the south of the eastern region, and will extend during the late afternoon and evening, until the plateaus of phosphates and diamonds and within the Chaouia and West regions.

Somewhat strong local wind gusts will be recorded in the southern regions, the southeast, the Tangier region, the center of the country and the southeastern region, with local dust scattered in the south, the southeast and the center of the kingdom.

The minimum temperatures will range between 24 and 30 degrees in the Gharb region, the Says, the Loukkos, the phosphate and diamond hills, and the south-east, and between 16 and 23 degrees in the rest of the Kingdom.

As for the higher temperatures, they will rise in the northern plains, the center of the country and the southeast.

The sea will be quiet in the Mediterranean, quiet to few rampage in the Bugas, and few rampage to rampage along the Atlantic coast