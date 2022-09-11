Home News Weather forecast, good weather all over Italy. Only a few scattered thunderstorms
News

Weather forecast, good weather all over Italy. Only a few scattered thunderstorms

by admin
Weather forecast, good weather all over Italy. Only a few scattered thunderstorms

(iLMeteo.it) – Today the high pressure dominates all over Italy. Therefore, it was a mostly stable and sunny day. More cloud coverings will affect the Apennines, the lower Tyrrhenian and northern Tuscany. In these areas, some short precipitations cannot be excluded. Also noteworthy are the latest thunderstorms in eastern Emilia Romagna. Winds will blow from the northern quadrants. Decreasing temperatures in the South.

Tomorrow, Monday, a sub-tropical matrix high pressure field will extend across the country. The day will be largely sunny, only on the southern Tyrrhenian coasts and along the southern Apennine ridge the sky will be very cloudy at times, but without precipitation. The winds will blow largely from the northern quadrants, mostly smooth seas.

iLMeteo.it

See also  Cultural and Natural Heritage Day丨Keep Ingenuity and Inheritance

You may also like

Theft of luxury watches, advice from Milan hotels...

“I’ll get you vaccinated in advance.” And Boda...

Covid Italy, September 11 bulletin: update on positive...

Ingenuity Watches the Inheritance Avenue of Beginning Heart...

Giovanardi and Santolini present a complaint to stop...

Treviso who died on the Pale di San...

Ultraleggero falls in Abruzzo, two deaths

Udine, to ensure relief there is the mobile...

Vaccines, the new generation will be by nose...

Beijing: Strengthening campus epidemic prevention management

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy