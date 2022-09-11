(iLMeteo.it) – Today the high pressure dominates all over Italy. Therefore, it was a mostly stable and sunny day. More cloud coverings will affect the Apennines, the lower Tyrrhenian and northern Tuscany. In these areas, some short precipitations cannot be excluded. Also noteworthy are the latest thunderstorms in eastern Emilia Romagna. Winds will blow from the northern quadrants. Decreasing temperatures in the South.

Tomorrow, Monday, a sub-tropical matrix high pressure field will extend across the country. The day will be largely sunny, only on the southern Tyrrhenian coasts and along the southern Apennine ridge the sky will be very cloudy at times, but without precipitation. The winds will blow largely from the northern quadrants, mostly smooth seas.

iLMeteo.it