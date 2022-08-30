(iLMeteo.it) – The Azores Anticyclone will expand towards Greenland and Iceland over the next few days: since the whole world weather picture is closely connected, connected to what happens both in the facing and in the distant areas, here this movement of the Azzorriano will cause an important change also on the Italian weather.

With the stable weather between East Greenland and Iceland, the rains and cyclones will move towards the British Isles and then towards the South: with the end of August and the beginning of September the Euro-Atlantic scenario will be dominated by a high promontory. pressure up to the Polar Circle, as mentioned around Iceland, and a cyclonic area that will rapidly descend from Scotland towards the western Mediterranean.

Two possible scenarios: either thunderstorms or sultry heat

A meridian movement that will upset the fragile summer-like balance present in our country; this 3/4 day projection will need confirmation but at the moment there are two main scenarios (the first much more probable): if the cyclonic area from Scotland will point to France then rains are expected on the Center-North of Italy for several days, from this evening at least until Sunday. If the cyclonic area heads further west, towards Portugal, we will have the opposite risk: oppressive African heat over more than half of Italy.

Lorenzo Tedicimeteorologist of the site www.iLMeteo.it, confirms in the meantime that the end of August will see a deterioration in Northern Italy anyway, with some downpours arriving this evening between Liguria and Piedmont, then in extension tomorrow to the rest of the north.

On Thursday 1 September, with the beginning of the meteorological autumn, the aforementioned Viking ballet will be staged: Anticyclone of the Azores towards Greenland and Scottish cyclone with rains towards Italy. According to the most probable scenario, we will have a worsening extended to a large part of the Center-North with rains and local storms, precious meteoric waters against the drought still prevailing in our country.

Italy divided in two

Subsequently, at least until Sunday, the picture could remain unchanged with an Italy divided into 2: frequent showers in the North and heat with highs up to 37 ° C in the South; the Center will be a bit of a no-man’s land, sometimes rainy, sometimes warm and sunny.

Then if the first rumors are confirmed, from September 5th the weather could return uniform: sun and heat for everyone in a pleasant memory of the summer that slowly goes away.

IN DETAIL

Tuesday 30. In the north: from the evening it worsens strongly from the Northwest to the Northeast. Center: mostly sunny. In the south: prevailing sun.

Wednesday 31. In the north: unstable in the Alps, Lombardy and Northeast. Center: mostly sunny. In the south: sunny and warmer except for showers in the Apennines.

Thursday 1. In the north: unstable in the Alps, Prealps, Lombardy and Northeast. Middle: scattered rains from west to east. In the south: sunny and warmer except for showers on Basilicata and Puglia.

Trend. Humid southwestern air will bring frequent showers in the North at least until Sunday, African heat in Sicily and Calabria.

iLMeteo.it