Weather forecast, orange alert on Campania, Calabria and Sicily. New cyclone coming

Weather forecast, orange alert on Campania, Calabria and Sicily. New cyclone coming

Still bad weather in Italy with the Civil Protection which issued an orange alert for today, on the sectors of Campania – devastated by the landslide that hit Ischia – Calabria and Sicily. Yellow alert on Basilicata.

Alert extended in Campania

In particular, the weather alert from the civil protection of the Campania Region has been extended until 18 this afternoon: it is orange on the Piana Campana, Naples, the Islands, the Vesuvian area. In detail, they will reinforce the winds and wave motion. More precipitation is expected, even with showers. The warning is yellow on the rest of the region.

Also until 18, throughout the Campania region, regardless of the area, there is still an alert for strong winds with gusts and very rough seas along the exposed coasts. “Maximum attention – reads the alert of the regional civil protection – must be paid to hydrogeological risk, even widespread, with possible landslides, slope instability, rapid mudflows, rockfall, flooding, flooding, raising of hydrometric levels of rivers flooding of neighboring areas, surface runoff of rainwater in the streets and involvement of depressed urban areas”. The Civil Protection of the Campania Region “recalls the competent authorities to the utmost attention by keeping the municipal operational centers active”.

Forecast next week

Over the next week, the experts of ilmeteo.it predict that a new cyclone will form on our seas and the consequences will probably be heavy for many regions. Since Tuesday 29, in fact, some areas are even at risk of flooding due to torrential rains.

Storms and wind

After a temporary dry break at the start of the week (Monday 28), as early as Tuesday 29 November the descent of a powerful depression from Northern Europe, pushed by air masses of polar origin, will cause the formation of a real Mediterranean cyclone in capable of unleashing intense rainfall, even in the form of a storm and accompanied by violent gusts of wind.

According to the latest updates there is the potential for extreme weather events and, given the type of configuration that will be outlined, the most exposed regions will be the southern ones, in particular Calabria and Sicily where there is a risk of problems from a hydrogeological point of view such as flooding or, on mountainous areas, dangerous landslides along the slopes.

