(iLMeteo.it) – Good news. In the coming days and at least until August 15th, the African anticyclone will no longer protect Italy. What is happening? To understand this we need to look at the atmospheric situation of the whole continent. The high pressure of the Azores from the ocean is preparing to invade the central and northern sectors, even reaching the Baltic Republics. On the lower edge of this vast structure, cooler currents will begin to flow and reach Italy making their entry from the Balkans. These currents will drive the African anticyclone towards Algeria, Morocco and Spain, leaving Italy at the mercy of heated instability.

Falling temperatures

Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of the site www.ilmeteo.it informs that the cooler currents will gradually lower temperatures in all regions. A loss of 2-4 ° C is estimated with the values ​​returning to the average for the period. The atmospheric instability, on the other hand, will manifest itself in the form of strong thunderstorms with hail and gusts of wind that will mainly affect the Center-South and not only the Apennines and areas close to them, but locally they can go as far as the coasts of Lazio, Campania, Calabria, Puglia and eastern Sicily.

Weekend and August under the water

But that’s not all. From Friday 12 a fast low pressure will touch Italy, generating many more thunderstorms that will move from the North to the Center-South over the course of the weekend. The atmosphere would seem to remain a bit turbulent even for the day of August when other thunderstorms could undermine the celebrations of this great summer party, but for now we are still in the field of hypotheses.

IN DETAIL

Tuesday 9. In the north: sunny, not too hot. In the center: immediately unstable on the Adriatic, then many thunderstorms on Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise and South Sardinia. In the south: first sun, then thunderstorms with hail, very strong in Sicily.

Wednesday 10. In the north: lots of clouds, north-easterly winds, less hot. Middle: thunderstorms over central-southern Lazio, sun elsewhere. South: worsens with severe thunderstorms on Campania, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily.

Thursday 11. In the north: partly cloudy sky. In the center: less hot, thunderstorms over Lazio and Sardinia. In the south: worsens in Campania, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily with thunderstorms.

Trend: from Friday thunderstorms from the North to the Center-South.

