A cyclone on the Pillars of Hercules and a cyclone on Ukraine: this is the current synoptic configuration, with a low pressure in the East and one between Spain and Morocco (Pillars of Hercules); this latter low pressure will affect the Italian weather over the course of the week.

The weather will often be unstable but with sunny moments, the temperatures will remain slightly below the average for the period, the rains will be more likely in the South due to a humid flow driven by the cyclone placed on the Pillars of Hercules.

This flow could be very active between tomorrow and Thursday with new rains and potential storms towards the Major Islands, in particular towards Sardinia and then Sicily.

Lorenzo Teachermeteorologist of the site www.iLMeteo.it, therefore confirms a decidedly less hot week than last when, with the Italian Ottobrata, we had reached 32 ° C in Sardinia, 28 ° C in Rome and 26 ° C in Milan.

In detail, in the next few hours residual bad weather is still expected in the South moving from the Lower Adriatic to Greece: attention to the storms on Salento and on part of the Ionian, with a temporary improvement arriving instead in the West.

As mentioned between Wednesday and Thursday, a perturbation associated with the Mediterranean Cyclone, located on the extreme limit of the world known in classical literature, will first bring rains on Sardinia and then towards the South with sometimes strong phenomena due to the still high sea temperature.

The water around Sardinia is at 23 ° C, around southern Sicily even at 25 ° C as in the height of summer, or at least as during the summer seasons before the strong global warming that has taken place in the last 30 years. We remember in fact that during the last Summer the sea in the South reached a tropical temperature of 30-31 ° C, and we are still affected by this extreme anomaly.

In summary, we pay attention to the October storms, possible in the coming days especially in the South and on the Major Islands; in the North, on the other hand, a phase of extreme drought continues.

On the horizon, in the fantameteo, we do not exclude the return of the heat with an Octobrata version 2.0: an increase in temperatures is expected over the weekend but especially during the next week with possible peaks of 32-33 ° C in Sardinia.

For now it is a question of fantameteo, if we recorded widespread values ​​over 30 ° C in the shade after 20 October, then 2022 would be a candidate to become the hottest year in Italian history.

For now let’s just observe how the Cyclone of the Pillars of Hercules will behave, the risk of intense phenomena for the Mediterranean is still very high due to the warm sea.

FORECASTS IN DETAIL

Tuesday 11. In the north: scattered clouds, thunderstorms on the hills of the Triveneto. In the center: bright spells and thunderstorms close to the Apennines. In the south: bad weather on the Adriatic regions in attenuation.

Wednesday 12. In the north: sunny except for showers scattered over the Alps and Prealps. Center: bright spells and thunderstorms close to the Apennines, bad weather in Sardinia. In the South: sunny, worse on Sicily and Calabria.

Thursday 13. In the north: variable with some downpours close to the reliefs. In the center: variable weather, sometimes sunny; frequent showers in the afternoon. In the south: bad weather especially between Sicily and Calabria.

Trend: Friday some showers especially on Valle d’Aosta, Tuscany, Lazio and South, marked improvement over the weekend with prevalence of sun and gradually increasing temperatures