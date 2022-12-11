(ilmeteo.it) – Still bad weather in Italy. In addition to the rainfall, a decisive reinforcement of the winds is arriving which will blow very strongly over half of Italy with the risk of inconvenience and storm surges along the most exposed coasts at least for the whole day today.

In addition to the rains and snowfalls that will hit a large part of Italy, the wind will be talked about, especially during the course: we expect, in particular, the imperious entry of the Mistral over eastern Sardinia and the Bocche di Bonifacio.

Be careful because the gusts will reach up to 90 km/h (purple colour) and in some places they could even reach 100 km/h; as a result, the wave motion is expected to increase up to very rough or agitated, with the danger of storm surges along the most exposed coasts.

Snow even at low altitudes

The weather picture in the next few hours will not record major changes. Therefore, the same regions will be at risk of rain. In the North, the areas of the Northeast will remain under observation where between the afternoon and the early hours of the evening, thanks to the arrival of very cold air masses, there may be snowfall up to hilly altitudes. At the Centre, eyes pointing to the Adriatic side and therefore from the Marches to Abruzzo and by evening up to Molise. Even in the Umbria-Marche Apennine areas, snow may fall to low altitudes. The bad weather will also continue in the South, but the rains will essentially concentrate on the lower Tyrrhenian area and in particular between Campania and Calabria.

Turbulent week

Next week promises to be very eventful: from freezing air to a new cyclone of bad weather with effects on many of our regions.

Within the day of Saint Lucia an Arctic saber will knock on the doors of Europe and will also descend towards our country, causing serious consequences: the latest update has just confirmed it, we will be facing the first serious cold wave of the season and be careful because we they will probably be surprised by snow up to the plains.

Widening our gaze to the entire hemispheric chessboard, we can see how a vast area of ​​low pressure, centered on Eastern Europe, will be able to attract a powerful irruption of freezing air of Arctic extraction which, on several occasions, will target the heart of the Old Continent.

Temperatures have dropped since Monday

Italy too will be hit by the icy north-eastern currents with temperatures that will collapse, dropping by several degrees and falling well below the climatic averages (especially between Monday 12 and Tuesday 13) with thermal values ​​well below zero.

Subsequently, from Tuesday and Wednesday 14 onwards, the cold flow could interact with the humid and disturbed currents coming from the Atlantic, giving rise to a potentially explosive mix. At the moment, in fact, a worsening of the weather is forecast starting from the Centre-South towards the North, with low temperatures that would favor the arrival of snow even in the plains (Lombardy and Emilia).

From Thursday rains and wind

And it didn’t end there, on the contrary. From Thursday 15th a cyclone full of unstable air will fully hit Italy bringing lots of rains also in the form of a storm especially on the Tyrrhenian sectors, especially from the evening. If this is confirmed, it is reasonable to expect a very disturbed second part of the week in many regions with above-average rainfall and strong winds along the coasts. For details, we need to wait for the next updates, but having said that, we can already tell you that the month of December is proving to be very eventful and dynamic, after an almost totally dry and stable 2022.

ilmeteo.it