Today we welcome the Solstice, the moment in which the sun stops at the minimum declination point: in other words, the sun is at the lowest point on the horizon and then, starting tomorrow, it will rise again, making the days ‘lengthen’ . With the gradual lengthening of the days, we will also have the extension of the Christmas Anticyclone across the whole continent: in practice, in the next few days, temperatures will rise above the average across Europe, with the exception of Scotland and Norway where the Cyclone d ‘Iceland will also send rain and wind.

Exceptional temperatures at Christmas

In Italy we will experience a subtropical Christmas with the presence of the African anti-cyclone which will guarantee almost spring-like thermal values: the freezing point will once again reach exceptional values, up to 3500 metres, while the highs can reach 25°C in Sicily. Precisely in Sicily, the most adventurous will be able to swim in a bathing suit: the air at 25°C and the sea temperature at 19°C will simulate a perfect day at the end of May.

In summary, a Christmas period full of sun and warm temperatures awaits us for the season in the South, in Sardinia, on the central Adriatic side and in the mountains: elsewhere the high pressure will crush the humidity in the lower layers causing low clouds or fog , with the grayest situation expected in the Po Valley where it will be almost impossible to see the sun.

A rapid perturbation will arrive in the North

In detail, in the next few hours, rains will also arrive in the North, especially in Liguria, Lower Piedmont and Lower Lombardy, but some downpours are not excluded also in Upper Tuscany and Emilia. In fact, a fast perturbation will pass which could also cause some out-of-season thunderstorms. From Thursday until at least Wednesday of next week we will have the Christmas Anticyclone with the weather improving and the heat increasing: in Sicily, as mentioned, but also in most of Italy, the values ​​will be around 7-8°C above the average of the period with peaks of +10°C, especially in the mountains.

The year 2022, as it seemed certain for a few weeks now, will therefore close with the scepter of the hottest year in history for Italy: it will do so on the Christmas throne with one of the hottest December 25 in recent decades, at least in areas where the sun will be dominant.

IN DETAIL

Wednesday 21. In the north: overcast with rain and showers in Liguria, some showers also in Lower Piedmont, Lower Lombardy and Emilia. In the centre: occasional rains in Tuscany, western Umbria and northern Lazio. In the south: sunny and mild.

Thursday 22. In the north: fog and overcast in the plains, sun in the mountains. Middle: often overcast or very cloudy sky, not in Sardinia. In the south: sun and heat for the period, some gathering due to maritime clouds on the Tyrrhenian side.

Friday 23. In the north: overcast skies in the plains, drizzle in Liguria, sun in the mountains. In the centre: drizzle over Upper Tuscany, cloudy, mild climate. In the south: sunny with warm temperatures for the period.

Trend

Christmas anticyclone increasingly strong, mostly sunny December 25th and

mild in the Centre-South and in the mountains.

