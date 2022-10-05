31 degrees in Sicily and Sardinia, 27 ° C also in the dolomitic valley bottoms, warm seas in the South with water at 24-26 ° C, prevailing sun and still relatively long days: these are the ingredients of the Summer which returns in October.

Tintarelle possible, baths in the sea even better than those of June, when the water temperature is about 20 ° C, much lower risk of sunburn due to the lower inclination of the sun’s rays. In 10 years we will probably move the holidays to autumn, we will no longer have Ferragosto, because it will be too hot, but we will celebrate Ferrottobre.

The latest study on the Climate Liveability Index, drawn up by iLMeteo and Corriere della Sera, confirmed that in the last 10 years in Italy temperatures have locally increased by 1 degree: an exceptional value if you think about the short term. With this trend we will have almost 10 degrees more in a century, net of the normal atmospheric feedback processes that would certainly mitigate this surge a bit.

Lorenzo Teachermeteorologist of the site www.iLMeteo.it, however, confirms a decidedly warm picture for the period, a picture that is increasingly frequent even in recent years: a common game is to go further and further with the date of the last swim.

Of course, considering that the British dive into the English Channel with summer water temperatures of 16-17 ° C, we too can enjoy the warm weather in October and November, both at the sea and in the mountains.

Thus the tourism map changes, the periods change: more and more Scandinavians book their holidays by the sea in Sicily almost until Christmas … and not only in Sicily but also in the rest of the south and in Sardinia. Good news for our tourism favored by the increasingly warm Italian climate.

In the next few days we will therefore still have summer-like temperatures, about 5 degrees higher than the average; however, the downside of all this atmospheric stability should be noted, in the North there will be frequent low clouds or fogs in the morning.

In the South, on the other hand, temperatures will increase again, especially on the Adriatic belt, and good weather is expected to last at least until Saturday; over the weekend a disturbance that is hiding in the dunes of the Erg, in Algeria, will rise towards the north and could worsen Sardinia, Sicily and at times the North-West.

Let’s enjoy this Ottobrata because from next week the weather could change again with scattered rains and a thermal drop; this forecast line is a projection that requires confirmation in the coming days, it is not excluded that the good weather can continue again: ‘who wants to be happy, either: tomorrow there is no certainty …’, today, sunny and warm, instead, more and more certainties and confirmations arrive …

FORECASTS IN DETAIL

Wednesday 5. In the north: more clouds on the plains, sunny elsewhere. Middle: nice and warm weather. In the South: all sun and warm weather for the period.

Thursday 6. In the north: good and warm weather, possible fogs in the night on the plains. In the center: good and warm weather except for veiling in Sardinia. In the south: good and warm weather except for local thickening in Sicily.

Friday 7. In the north: good weather except for low clouds or mists in the morning. In the center: all sun. In the south: cloudy sky with greater densities in Basilicata.

Trend: partial worsening between Sardinia, Sicily and North-West over the weekend, next week with possible bad weather in the Center-South.