Weather forecast: truce over, thunderstorms are back

by admin
www.iLMeteo.it

Truce already over, strong thunderstorms return with risk of hail. The mid-season began with a continent that presents completely opposite meteorological scenarios: the north-western sector has been hit for days by cyclone Peggy, in Italy we are experiencing a tail of summer with 37-38 ° C in the south and 33 ° C also on the Capital; on Eastern Europe, on the other hand, it seems to be already in November with highs of 10 ° C in Moscow and anomalies of -8 / -9 ° C compared to the climate of the period, from Poland to Ukraine.

In this context, the Italian weather in the coming days will be governed by the ‘lazy decision’ of the Irish cyclone (Peggy) to move east: after almost a week the minimum of low pressure will move very slowly towards Denmark, following the lowering of the Current. in Getto up to the Alpine regions. The Jet Current, ie the wind at about 10,000 meters above sea level, will therefore favor a significant deterioration in Northern Italy with thunderstorms and hail risk.

We will also have an intensification of the wind on the ground in particular between Liguria, Tuscany and the Apennine regions between Thursday evening and Friday. There will be the passage of a disturbed system over Northern Italy that will marginally bring a rapid deterioration also in the Center and, in places, in the South. In summary, the lowering of the latitude of the Jet Current and the transit of Cyclone Peggy over Northern Europe a little about the weather situation in our country: showers are expected in the next few hours on the Alps and Prealps in local descent towards the adjacent plains, the passage of the front on Thursday with thunderstorms in the Center-North moving from West to East and sometimes tense wind; a gradual improvement will follow from Friday but with a still sustained western ventilation at times.

And what will the weekend be like? At the moment the forecast indicates a mostly sunny weekend; but as we have seen, in recent days in some areas, our country is also experiencing a month of September typical of a half season (i.e. a half season between Summer and Autumn): half season means that suddenly we can find ourselves under a storm on both Saturday and Sunday, but it will be a ‘thunderstorm’ phenomenon of short duration.

The heat in the far south, on the other hand, will not be temporal, it has been going on for days and could see a new and further African intensification from next week: the mid-seasons have not yet arrived in the far south.

IN DETAIL

Wednesday 7. In the north: pressure decreasing, after a sunnier morning it gets worse with thunderstorms on the Alps, Prealps and then flat areas, first in the west then also in the east. In the center: initially sunny everywhere, rains possible from the afternoon on Tuscany and Lazio. In the south: good weather, sunny and very hot during the day.

Thursday 8. In the north: rains and thunderstorms moving from west to east. Center: scattered showers, even intense, especially on the Tyrrhenian side. In the south: sunny and very hot, showers are not excluded between Campania, Basilicata and northern Puglia. Friday 9.

In the North: gradual improvement starting from the Northwest, still unstable in the Northeast. In the center: rainy and windier at times. In the south: sunny and very hot up to 40 ° C in Sicily.

Trend. Sunny weekend except for a few short showers.

www.ILMeteo.it

