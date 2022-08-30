(iLMeteo.it) – In the coming days over Italy the presence of a moderate high pressure field will not be able to guarantee total stability of the atmosphere. In fact, as early as Tuesday evening the weather in our country could again deteriorate.

Antonio Sanò, director and founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it announces that in the coming days the high pressure of the Azores will invade the North Atlantic, isolating a cold drop near the Bay of Biscay. This configuration will favor the arrival of a series of perturbed fronts pushed by more humid southwestern air and fed by cooler air at high altitude. From Tuesday evening the first thunderstorms will begin to involve the Northwest to then move, in a rather disorganized way, towards the Alps of the Triveneto. In the following days the weather will continue to be remarkably unstable over at least half of Italy; in fact, not only the North (especially Piedmont and Lombardy) will be affected by thunderstorms, but also the central-southern Adriatic regions and more rarely the Tyrrhenian ones.

Precisely because the perturbed systems will be pushed by southern currents and fed by cooler air at high altitude, thunderstorms can be particularly violent and often accompanied by strong hailstorms and in more extreme cases, even by tornadoes (or tornadoes).

In this context, temperatures will not undergo substantial variations except physiological decreases in the presence of bad weather. This weather situation should last at least until next weekend.

IN DETAIL

Monday 29. In the north: mostly sunny. In the center: some precipitation on the Apennines. In the south: occasional thunderstorms on the hills.

Tuesday 30. In the north: from the evening it gets worse in the Northwest. Center: mostly sunny. In the south: prevailing sun.

Wednesday 31. In the north: unstable in the Alps, Lombardy and Northeast. Center: from the afternoon thunderstorms over the Apennines and nearby areas, local up to the Adriatic coasts. In the south: thunderstorms over Basilicata and Puglia.

Trend. From Thursday other thunderstorms in the Center-North and so at least until Saturday.

iLMeteo.it