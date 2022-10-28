(iLMeteo.it) – Good weather over Italy up to All Saints; subsequently, gradual downsizing of the African Halloween anticyclone, to be confirmed. Until Tuesday 1 November, the long All Saints’ Bridge will offer optimal weather conditions to those who can treat themselves to a nice holiday; at the sea the temperatures will be pleasant, in the mountains it will even be hot for the period: in Cervinia 15 ° C (2050 meters of altitude) are expected, in Cortina d’Ampezzo 20 ° C with the freezing point that will splash up to 3700 meters.

On the Major Islands we will locally exceed 30 ° C, even if a slight thermal decline is expected during the weekend; it will also be hot in the alpine valleys with 25-26 ° C and the Roman Ottobrata will continue with 26-27 ° C fixed for weeks now, except for brief interruptions.

Antonio Sanò, director and founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it, therefore confirms an excellent weather period to enjoy a little rest by the sea or in the mountains; even in the city the climate will be perfect: no sultry heat and no winter frost, something in between; among other things, it appears from many studies that the best bio-meteorological conditions, defined as well-being, are between 25 and 26 ° C with low humidity. This is what we will have over most of our country during the bridge.

Climate well-being and lots of sun for the period, but beware: the sun will give the last ‘evening’ sunset tomorrow, then, with the end of summer time, from Sunday 30 October, we will have the star under the horizon already around 5 pm .

With the shorter days and the shift of the Halloween anticyclone towards the East, from the first days of November everything will seem different: perhaps the Summer will really end, we will see the street lamps light up in the late afternoon and the sky will gradually turn gray.

From November 3, in fact, rains could also return, while the expected Novembrata could be very timid, and relegated only to the southern regions: we could talk about Novembrata Sicula-Pugliese, in those regions the heat could still last for many days, abnormally in a climate that changes more and more.

IN DETAIL

Friday 28. In the north: local mists on the plains, partly cloudy skies elsewhere. In the center: sun and heat except for night mists in the internal valley bottoms. South: prevailing sun and summer climate.

Saturday 29. In the north: sun and summer-like heat. In the center: sun and abnormal heat. In the south: good weather and summer climate.

Sunday 30. In the north: local mists on the plains partially dissolving during the day, sun and heat in the mountains and along the coasts. In the center: sun and heat except for night mists in the internal valley bottoms. South: prevailing sun and summer climate.

Trend: Halloween anticyclone at maximum power until early November with conditions of climatic well-being, sun and pleasant temperatures.

iLMeteo.it