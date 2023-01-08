(iLMeteo.it) – Radical change in the weather: from the next few hours the weather will get worse in some regions of Italy where the first rains and some snowfalls are expected. The reason for this change must be sought in a failure of the high pressure which will thus leave the way open for a strong perturbation connected to a cyclonic vortex which will travel in the direction of the northern regions. The most active part of the deterioration will come alive right from the morning starting from the North-West regions and in particular from the reliefs of Piedmont, Liguria and the southernmost sectors of Lombardy where we expect even moderate rains at times. Weak rains will also push towards the northernmost areas of Tuscany.

Cloudbursts over Liguria, Tuscany and Friuli Venezia Giulia

In the afternoon, the atmosphere will become even more agitated. The rains will extend to the whole north, on many stretches of the Tyrrhenian area and on the north of Sardinia. Beware of possible storms expected in eastern Liguria, upper Tuscany and in the evening also in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

There will also be room for good snowfalls on the more abundant Alpine reliefs on the central-eastern ones with an average snow level of around 1000m. There may also be some intense snowfall in the northern Apennines but here at higher altitudes and hardly below 1400/1500m.

Forecast for Monday 9 January

A vortex moves from west to east. Disturbed and rainy weather conditions are expected over a large part of the central-southern Tyrrhenian Sea with heavy or very heavy rainfall over Lazio and Campania and Calabria. Snow in the Alps at around 800-900 metres, locally at lower altitudes. Snow in the Apennines above 1300 meters, but with declining altitudes. Moderate Libeccio winds, very rough seas. In the evening the Mistral arrives impetuous.

iLMeteo.it