Weather forecasts warn of the onset of a hot summer, amid warnings of fires

After weeks of weather fluctuations in which the country witnessed significant rainfall in various regions, temperatures are rising again in the Kingdom, amid expectations that they will set records in the coming days.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the Directorate General of Meteorology announced, in a warning bulletin, its expectations of recording a heat wave, with temperatures ranging between 37 and 42 degrees, starting from tomorrow, Thursday, to next Saturday, in a number of regions.

The directorate indicated, in an orange alert alert bulletin, that the areas concerned by the alert alert are the provinces of Beni Mellal, Fakih Ben Saleh, Settat, Youssoufia, Marrakech, Chichaoua, El Rehamna, Kalaat Sraghna, Wazzan, Taounate, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Khemisset, Zagora, Tata, Oued Eddahab and Awsard.

The weather forecast for Morocco in the coming days comes in conjunction with warnings launched in Europe regarding weather fluctuations that its countries will witness during this summer, which is expected to record records in terms of temperature.

Al-Hussein Yaabed, head of the Communication Department at the Meteorological Directorate, confirmed that the heat wave that a number of regions of the Kingdom will experience until the end of the week remains normal, especially as we are on the verge of the summer season, which has been characterized in recent years by volatile weather.

In a statement to the Hespress electronic newspaper, Yaabed said that the country’s weather is expected to witness heat waves during the summer, affected by hot and dry air masses coming from the Sahara Desert, explaining that the Kingdom’s weather conditions will be affected by changes in the global climate.

The head of the Communications Department at the Meteorological Directorate recorded that with the approaching start of summer, “weather conditions will be characterized by volatility and more heat waves. This remains normal; Given the geographical location of Morocco.

For his part, Ali Shroud, a specialist in geodynamics of the earth and the environment, considered that during these periods of the year, “the intensity of extreme phenomena increases, and days of heat have begun to increase in recent years,” stressing that the changes that Morocco witnessed during the past weeks remain local disturbances.

Shroud added, in an interview with Hespress, that the alternation of seasons this year in Morocco “did not happen, and there were many weather disturbances in which the seasons overlapped,” considering that the high temperatures represent a warning against “a repeat of last year’s scenario, which caused negative repercussions on Morocco.”

The same spokesman recorded that the heat wave that the Kingdom is experiencing requires vigilance committees to raise the level of alertness so that “we do not fall into the scenario of last year,” pointing out that natural disasters have become “inevitable, especially fires, in the Mediterranean region, whether in Morocco, Algeria or Spain.” Or Portugal.”

Shroud stressed the importance of taking into account the necessary precautions before the occurrence of “the fire disaster that was recorded last year,” highlighting that the high temperatures make the natural causes of fires “exist and we do not control them, as falling stones and rock drifts can lead to a fire at any time.” Especially since we are in the harvest season and the plants have reached the stage of the end of growth and have become dry.

The same expert called for the use of modern technologies to track any natural disasters, and to map the forested areas in which the danger remains, considering that he does not rule out the occurrence of summer floods due to alternating cold and hot weather disturbances.