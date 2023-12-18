Weather in Miami today | Florida weather forecast, radar hour by hour on December 18

Weather Forecast: Miami Temperature Trends for December 18

The daily weather report has become an essential tool for various sectors, including transportation, tourism, and disaster prevention. With the changing climate, it is crucial for people to be informed about temperature variations to be prepared for any sudden changes in weather. In this context, sports enthusiasts and city-dwellers in Miami are looking ahead to Monday, December 18, to plan their activities.

According to the weather forecast for Miami, the minimum temperature for the day is expected to be 12 degrees, with a maximum of 24 degrees. The probability of rain is slim at 2%, and the cloudiness will be 23%, with wind gusts reaching up to 32 kilometers per hour. Visibility is estimated at 10 kilometers, and humidity levels will be high at 71%. For the night, temperatures will drop to 12 degrees, with a slight 3% chance of precipitation and a decrease in wind gusts to 21 kilometers per hour.

As the holidays approach, residents and tourists are advised to keep an eye on the weather, as a trend of moderate rains is expected to begin on Wednesday and continue through the weekend. This may impact Christmas celebrations and gatherings in the city.

Miami, a city located on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean in Florida, experiences a predominantly tropical climate with high temperatures and a monsoon-like weather pattern. With the possibility of rain on the horizon, residents and visitors should be mindful of the forecast as they plan their activities in the coming days.

As the week progresses, it will be important to monitor the weather forecast for any changes and prepare accordingly for the upcoming holiday season in Miami.

