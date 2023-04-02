The first weekend of the Easter holidays is a wet one in NRW: it rained in large parts of the country from Saturday until early Sunday morning. The temperatures did not rise above 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.

The German Weather Service (DWD) had issued an official severe weather warning for the Bergisches Land and areas in Siegerland and Sauerland due to heavy continuous rain. This was lifted just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Prolonged rain fell within about 48 hours from Friday morning to Sunday morning, with rainfall levels ranging from 40 to 60 liters. In the Bergisches Land and in the Siegerland and Sauerland there was even heavy continuous rain with precipitation values ​​between 60 and 70 liters within 48 hours.

“Great Flood” not expected

On Saturday, Jürgen Vogt from the WDR weather department said: “ We don’t expect a big flood. “And as expected, there was heavy rainfall in NRW, but the information value 1 was only exceeded at the Stephansohl gauge on the Volme.

Exceeding this information value means that there may be small overhangs on forest and agricultural land and slight traffic delays.

Water is still seeping out of the wet ground, but the peak of the flood has now been reached.

Heavy rainfall – also beyond NRW

It rained particularly heavily in the Ennepe-Ruhr district, the Olpe district, the Märkischer district, the Oberberg district, the Rhein-Sieg district, the Rheinisch-Berg district and in the cities of Hagen, Leverkusen, Remscheid, Solingen and Wuppertal as well as the Eifel.

But also beyond the borders of NRW, there has been constant rain again and again in the past few weeks. In the Rhineland-Palatinate town of Kasel in the Trier-Saarburg district, the continuous rain caused a landslide early on Sunday morning, locking two people in their family home. Part of the slope behind the house had slipped, police said. Firefighters had to free the two residents through a window.

The weather on Sunday

In the north, the rain from Lower Saxony gradually subsided around midnight and by Sunday afternoon the clouds were loosening everywhere and it was mostly dry. In the morning hours, there will still be some rain in congested areas in the mountains – but the continuous rain is over.

The maximum temperatures on Sunday are 7 to 10 degrees, at higher altitudes 3 to 7 degrees. In the night to Monday it will be clear to slightly cloudy and it will remain dry. The temperature then drops to 0 to -3 degrees. According to the German Weather Service, the temperature can even drop to -5 degrees at high altitudes