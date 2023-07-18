Weather Italy, today record heat up to 47 degrees

(beraking latest news) – Record heat in Italy and the Charon anticyclone pushes temperatures up today in an extreme weather scenario. The African anticyclone will cause the temperature to reach 42-43°C today, Tuesday 18 July. The heat storm, called ‘hot storm’, candi…

(beraking latest news) – Record heat in Italy and the Charon anticyclone pushes temperatures up today in an extreme weather scenario. The African anticyclone will cause the temperature to reach 42-43°C today, Tuesday 18 July. The heat storm, called ‘hot storm’, is a candidate to become a historic wave. Until Wednesday 19 July the heat will increase and, with the very high humidity, exceptional temperatures will be reached.

If the weather is hot during the day, the heat will make the situation worse at night. With Charon temperatures will never drop below 20-24°C and in larger cities temperatures may not drop below 30 degrees until almost midnight.

The red dot – which signals the highest heat alert among the 3 levels with health risks not only for the elderly, children and frail – today characterizes Ancona, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Cagliari, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, breaking latest news, Rieti, Rome, Trieste, Venice, Verona and Viterbo. Milan and Reggio Calabria from the yellow dot (level 1) will switch to orange (level 2). Tomorrow breathes Bolzano, which turns yellow again, but Bari, Catania, Civitavecchia and Turin go from orange to red.

During the day and in the shade, temperatures can reach 38-39°C both in the Po Valley and in the Centre. In Lazio, on the other hand, peaks of 42-43°C will be reached, especially in Rome. The more intense heat will affect, above all, the islands and Puglia, where temperatures will even reach 44-45°C. Peaks in Sardinia up to 47°C and in Sicily at 45-46°C.

The 48.8 degrees, recorded in Sicily on 11 August 2021, represent the European record for the highest temperatures recorded in Europe so far. This was certified by the World Meteorological Organization, which hypothesizes that “in the coming days this record could be broken with the intensification of the heat wave”. The previous record was 48°C in Athens on July 10, 1977. According to the Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes, the hottest temperature ever recorded was at Furnace Creek in California’s Death Valley at 56.7°C. C way back in July 1913.

The African anticyclone inflames much of Europe. Greece has to deal with very high temperatures and the risk of fires, which also frightens Croatia. Spain lives with the third heat wave: the National Meteorological Service (Aemet) has declared the alarm in 12 of the 17 autonomous communities of the country. The second heat wave – with temperatures up to 45 degrees – ended last Thursday and the third is expected to last until Wednesday. In Madrid, 39 degrees were recorded in the shade and the record temperatures – which in recent days had particularly affected Andalusia and some areas of Catalonia and Andalusia – will extend as far as Mallorca.

The thermometer shoots up even outside of Europe. China records the temperature of 52.2 degrees in Xinjiang. In the United States, in California, in the Valley of Death, 52 degrees were touched on Sunday.

