The mild climate that has raged over Italy in the last period is about to end. The high pressure is, in fact, weakening. From tomorrow evening the atmospheric circulation will undergo a significant change with the arrival of a first perturbation accompanied by a low pressure vortex that will bring cold and snow even at low altitudes in the central north and the first significant rainfall after a long time in the North. West. According to Antonio Sanò, founder of the website www.iLMeteo.it, within 24 hours we will pass “from the typical conditions of the end of April to Christmas conditions”.

“Today and tomorrow – he explains – the temperatures will fluctuate around 17-18°C in the Centre-North with peaks of 20°C, while on the Major Islands, thanks to the Scirocco, we can even reach 24-25°C. From the late evening of Russian frost will come on Saturday.” On Sunday, the cold will begin to penetrate the Po Valley and the North, where temperatures are expected to drop by as much as 10 degrees in the plains and 15-17°C in the mountains. In the night between Sunday and Monday, the first snowfalls in the plains between Emilia and Lower Piedmont are not excluded. The minimum low pressure should stop over the Ligurian Sea, pushing the precipitation load towards the North-West and the northern Apennines.

Above 500-600 meters abundant snow is expected in Emilia, Liguria, Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta and, between Monday and Tuesday, some calculations indicate 40 cm of snow also in Turin.

In detail

– Friday 24. In the North: drizzle with low clouds especially in the North West. In the Center: rains in Tuscany, Umbria and Marche. In the South: prevailing good weather and warm for the period.

– Saturday 25. In the north: beautiful warm weather. In the center: it gets worse in Tuscany and Sardinia with thunderstorms, but warm weather. In the South: sunny with anomalous heat, typical of the end of April.

– Sunday 26. In the north: strong Bora winds, worse in Emilia and in the Northwest. In the middle: widespread bad weather, snow in the plains of Tuscany since the evening. In the south: rains to come and heat drop.

Trend:

Cyclone in western Italy, bad weather concentrated in the centre-south, partially affecting the north.