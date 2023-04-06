Home News Weather – Mostly cloudy during the day, rain in places, 6 to 13 degrees
by admin
The weather: At night in the north and east loosened up or slightly cloudy. Otherwise very cloudy and rain in places. Lows plus 7 to minus 7 degrees. During the day there will be thick clouds and rain in places. Often sunny in a strip from north to south-east. Temperatures 6 to 13 degrees.

06.04.2023

Deutschlandfunk in Cologne (Deutschlandradio © Markus Bollen)

The further prospects:
Partly cloudy in the northwest and west on Saturday. Local rain in the rest of the country with mostly heavy cloud. 8 to 15 degrees, with the highest values ​​on the Rhine.

This message was broadcast on 04/07/2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

