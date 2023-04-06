5
The further prospects:
The weather: At night in the north and east loosened up or slightly cloudy. Otherwise very cloudy and rain in places. Lows plus 7 to minus 7 degrees. During the day there will be thick clouds and rain in places. Often sunny in a strip from north to south-east. Temperatures 6 to 13 degrees.
Partly cloudy in the northwest and west on Saturday. Local rain in the rest of the country with mostly heavy cloud. 8 to 15 degrees, with the highest values on the Rhine.
